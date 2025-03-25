Jimmy Butler’s Agent Sends Candid ‘Message’ to Miami Heat Fans

Jimmy Butler is scheduled to face the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 25. This will be the first time Butler has played against his old team since being acquired by the Golden State Warriors at the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Butler should expect a hostile welcome. The manner of his departure likely left a sour taste in the mouths of the fans. In a recent message to Heat fans, Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has encouraged everyone to ‘get it all out,’ when Butler takes to the court.

“My hope is Tuesday is cathartic for everyone,” Lee told the Miami Herald. “If you have some anger in your heart, get it out. Get it all out. But once that’s all released, my hope is we get to the next step, which is appreciation. Appreciation for a pretty incredible five years together.”

Lee continued.

“One unfortunate aspect of sports is the amount of change. Nothing ever stays the same and everything has a time limit. We hit ours, but once we get a bit of distance from the separation, what will hopefully remain is a really immense feeling of accomplishment and the profound connection Jimmy had with this city and community at large. He was the right person at the right time. And over time, I think more and more, we will all see and appreciate that.”

Without Butler, the Heat are struggling to close out games. They don’t have an elite forward to lean on in the clutch. Instead, it’s the Warriors who are thriving, with Butler’s relentless rim pressure creating high-quality looks on the perimeter.

Butler Did Not Travel to Miami With Warriors

Rather than travel to Miami with the Warriors, Butler has made his own way to the city. By doing so, the veteran can spend additional time with his family, especially his children.

“As he did occasionally with the Miami Heat — in an arrangement permitted early in his time with the organization and grumbled about later — Butler will not stay at the team hotel during the Warriors’ four-day stop in Miami this week,” The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported. “It’s a rare in-season chance for him to spend extended time away from the arena with his three young children, who live there, so he’s staying somewhere with more space and privacy.”

Butler’s additional family time has likely helped him ignore the current fanfare surrounding his return to Miami. Nevertheless, once he takes to the court, he will undoubtedly hear and feel the frustration of a fanbase that has endured one of the worst seasons of the Erik Spoelstra era.

Butler’s Exit Has Piled Pressure Onto Pat Riley

According to Gilbert Arenas, who was speaking via a recent episode of his ‘Gils Arena’ podcast, the time has come for Pat Riley to retire.

“Pat Riley has to fire himself. No one’s complaining about Spo (Erik Spoelstra), but it’s still like he’s overseeing Spo. He’s the Godfather,” Arenas said via his Gil’s Arena podcast.

Riley turned 80 earlier this month. His handling of the Butler saga has raised concerns as to whether he’s still the right man to lead the franchise forward. Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, March 25, Riley may need to contemplate finally stepping away from the organization at the end of the season.