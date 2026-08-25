Report: Jonathan Kuminga Market Narrows as Heat Turn to Three Other Targets

The Miami Heat have continued reshaping their roster after adding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson this offseason. The moves have given Miami a new core heading into the 2026-27 season, while the front office still has decisions to make before training camp.

Thompson’s arrival left the Heat with 13 players on standard contracts. Miami can now decide whether to carry 14 or 15 players into the regular season, with additional roster spots available for another big man, guard or wing.

One of the more intriguing names still available is Jonathan Kuminga. The former Golden State Warriors forward has drawn interest from several teams, but his market has become more complicated as other clubs have made moves and Miami evaluates more attainable options.

Brett Siegel Reveals Why Jonathan Kuminga-to-Heat Path Is Complicated

NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that Miami previously had interest in Kuminga during his time with the Golden State Warriors. However, Siegel described the possibility of Kuminga joining the Heat as “very slim.”

Miami could become a serious option only if Kuminga is willing to accept a minimum contract, according to Siegel. That financial condition makes the Heat a difficult destination for the 23-year-old forward as he continues to search for his next team.

Kuminga became an unrestricted free agent after the Atlanta Hawks declined his team option. He finished last season with 36 total appearances between Golden State and Atlanta, averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field.

His 16 games with Atlanta produced similar numbers. Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22.1 minutes per game after joining the Hawks at the trade deadline.

The market around him has also changed. The Cleveland Cavaliers had interest before acquiring Peyton Watson, while the Los Angeles Lakers would need a sign-and-trade involving the Atlanta Hawks to complete a deal.

Minnesota can offer approximately $6 million through its taxpayer mid-level exception but would need to make a roster move to access the full amount.

The Miami Heat, therefore, face a different situation. Rather than using significant financial resources on Kuminga, the team appears to have other options that better match its remaining roster needs.

With Kuminga’s path to Miami becoming increasingly difficult, the Heat’s attention can shift toward players who could fill specific roles without requiring the same financial commitment.

Miami Heat Consider Nick Richards, Gabe Vincent and Keshad Johnson

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Heat are considering Nick Richards, Gabe Vincent and Keshad Johnson for their remaining roster spots. The three players would address different areas as Miami decides whether to enter the season with 14 or 15 standard-contract players.

Richards is the clearest frontcourt option. The 28-year-old center appeared in 48 games for the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls last season, averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. He would provide Miami with another traditional interior presence behind Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Vincent would bring familiarity and additional backcourt experience. He spent his first four NBA seasons with Miami and played an important role during the Heat’s 2023 NBA Finals run. He later played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

Johnson is another familiar option for Miami. He spent the previous two seasons in the Heat organization and remains eligible for a two-way contract. During the 2025-26 season, he appeared in 32 games and averaged 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds.

Brett Siegel also identified Richards as the most likely of the remaining unsigned players to receive some type of contract from Miami. The Heat have been working through their final roster decisions following Thompson’s arrival.

For now, Kuminga remains a possibility only under specific financial circumstances. Miami’s more realistic choices appear to be Richards, Vincent and Johnson, giving the team several paths to complete its roster around Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and Thompson.