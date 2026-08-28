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Miami Heat Add 24-Year-Old Rookie After Multiple Signings

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Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 29: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat made a handful of roster moves lately and closed out their Thursday on August 27 with a small addition to the training camp roster.

According to Anthony Chiang, the Heat have signed the veteran forward J’Vonne Hadley to an Exhibit 10 deal.

The young rookie will be joining the team after having an intriguing Summer League run.

J’Vonne Hadley’s NCAA Run

South Florida v Louisville
GettyBUFFALO, NEW YORK – MARCH 19: J’vonne Hadley #1 of the Louisville Cardinals dribbles against Joseph Pinion #5 of the South Florida Bulls during the first half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 19, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Back in 2020, Hadley started his college career with a season at Northeastern in the CAA. During his second season, he took the JUCO route before entering the PAC-12 in 2022. Hadley played for two seasons at Colorado.

With Colorado, Hadley started in 55 of the 58 games he played. The guard shot 53.4% from the field and hit on 40.8% of his threes, averaging 10.2 points per game. In addition to his scoring, Hadley came down with 6.0 rebounds per game and dished out 2.0 assists per game.

Eastern Michigan v Louisville
GettyLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – NOVEMBER 24: J’Vonne Hadley #1 of the Louisville Cardinals reacts during the first half of the NCAA basketball game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Eastern Michigan Eagles at KFC YUM! Center on November 24, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

For his final two college seasons, Hadley played for Louisville. The veteran guard started all but one of his 69 games. Seeing the court for 30.6 minutes per game, Hadley knocked down 53.8% of his shots from the field. Taking 2.4 threes per game, Hadley knocked down 41.1% of his attempts.

Hadley would wrap up his NCAA run by posting averages of 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists at Louisville. He went undrafted in 2026 and joined the Miami Heat for their Summer League run.

Miami Heat Lately

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 26: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center on February 26, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

It’s been a busy week for the Heat.

As expected, they added Klay Thompson after the veteran sharpshooter reached a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks.

Then, the Heat moved in on signing the veteran center Nick Richards to a one-year deal, after he’s been working out with the Heat throughout the offseason.

The Slam Dunk Champion Keshad Johnson made his way back to the team on a two-way deal, giving the Heat some flexibility in the frontcourt. Now, they’ll get Hadley on board, who will fight for a spot on the roster, with the Heat’s NBA G League affiliate as his fallback option.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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