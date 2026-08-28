Miami Heat Add 24-Year-Old Rookie After Multiple Signings

The Miami Heat made a handful of roster moves lately and closed out their Thursday on August 27 with a small addition to the training camp roster.

According to Anthony Chiang, the Heat have signed the veteran forward J’Vonne Hadley to an Exhibit 10 deal.

The young rookie will be joining the team after having an intriguing Summer League run.

J’Vonne Hadley’s NCAA Run

Back in 2020, Hadley started his college career with a season at Northeastern in the CAA. During his second season, he took the JUCO route before entering the PAC-12 in 2022. Hadley played for two seasons at Colorado.

With Colorado, Hadley started in 55 of the 58 games he played. The guard shot 53.4% from the field and hit on 40.8% of his threes, averaging 10.2 points per game. In addition to his scoring, Hadley came down with 6.0 rebounds per game and dished out 2.0 assists per game.

For his final two college seasons, Hadley played for Louisville. The veteran guard started all but one of his 69 games. Seeing the court for 30.6 minutes per game, Hadley knocked down 53.8% of his shots from the field. Taking 2.4 threes per game, Hadley knocked down 41.1% of his attempts.

Hadley would wrap up his NCAA run by posting averages of 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists at Louisville. He went undrafted in 2026 and joined the Miami Heat for their Summer League run.

Miami Heat Lately

It’s been a busy week for the Heat.

As expected, they added Klay Thompson after the veteran sharpshooter reached a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks.

Then, the Heat moved in on signing the veteran center Nick Richards to a one-year deal, after he’s been working out with the Heat throughout the offseason.

The Slam Dunk Champion Keshad Johnson made his way back to the team on a two-way deal, giving the Heat some flexibility in the frontcourt. Now, they’ll get Hadley on board, who will fight for a spot on the roster, with the Heat’s NBA G League affiliate as his fallback option.