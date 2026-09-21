Kawhi Leonard Shut Down Miami Heat Trade Interest This Summer

The controversial offseason of Kawhi Leonard continues to see more news coming out about him. Previous NBA rumors of Leonard only wanting a trade to the Toronto Raptors have turned out to be true. A new report confirmed that a handful of other teams, including the Miami Heat had interest in making a play for the two-time NBA Champion. However, Leonard made it clear he didn’t want to extend with any team but the Raptors.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the following news about Kawhi shutting down Miami and others:

“As The Stein Line first reported in June, Leonard made it known amid interest from trade suitors such as Miami, Minnesota, and Detroit that he would only be interested in signing an extension with the Raptors or San Antonio (which did not pursue a trade for him).”

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons joined Miami as the teams with title contention dreams that wanted to land Leonard. Stein also confirmed that the San Antonio Spurs were on the short list with Toronto as teams that Kawhi wanted to get dealt to. Both situations were familiar since Leonard won NBA Championships with both teams. The Raptors took advantage of this once the Spurs had no interest in Leonard.

Why Kawhi Leonard Snubbed Miami Heat

The main reason for Leonard not giving Miami a chance had to do with his desire to have an easier and happier situation. Kawhi likely knew the Los Angeles Clippers tenure was going to end ugly with the league investigating them over something he knew they were guilty about.

Toronto gives Leonard the one scenario where fans would not hold his breaking of the rules against him. Kawhi won the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors for the Raptors only ring and only NBA Finals appearance at all.

Leonard is going to get love and admiration from these fans for the rest of his career. Miami just couldn’t offer the same since it would be a new scenario with immense pressure on him. Toronto also gives Kawhi a good chance to contend for a few seasons with co-stars like Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett.

Things Worked Out Far Better For Miami Heat

Miami had strong interest in the three biggest names expected to move this season in Leonard, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is clearly the best of the three due to his younger age still being in his prime.

The Heat traded more for Giannis than they would have for Kawhi, but it gives them a far more reliable franchise player. Last season was the only time in recent memory where Antetokounmpo failed to play 60 regular seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Leonard had his healthiest season in many years last season, but he’s had health concerns consistently for about a decade. Miami has a top five player in the league and is putting together a core around him. Signing Kawhi also would have added more controversy since he’s going to be one of the most polarizing players in the league for violating league rules.