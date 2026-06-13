Former Heat Guard Kendrick Nunn Allegedly Choked, Punched in Chaotic Greek Finals

Former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn was at the center of multiple controversies during the Greek League Finals, allegedly being choked and punched following a heated championship-deciding game while his partner, Blen Kiya, received a one-year ban from all Greek basketball arenas.

The incidents unfolded during and after Game 5 of the Greek League Finals between Panathinaikos and Olympiacos, according to reports from Eurohoops, BasketNews and Greek outlet SDNA.

Olympiacos defeated Panathinaikos, 89-85, to capture the league championship, but the game’s aftermath was overshadowed by allegations of physical altercations and disciplinary actions.

Kendrick Nunn, Tyrique Jones Ejected After Heated On-Court Altercation

Tensions escalated late in the third quarter after Nunn committed his fourth foul on Olympiacos forward Sasha Vezenkov.

According to Eurohoops, Nunn approached Vezenkov to protest what he believed was flopping. Olympiacos center Tyrique Jones then intervened in defense of his teammate.

The confrontation quickly intensified.

Reports from Eurohoops and BasketNews said Jones and Nunn went face-to-face before Jones allegedly grabbed the former NBA guard by the throat and pushed him away. Players and officials from both teams rushed to the scene as referees attempted to restore order.

Following a video review, officials assessed Nunn with a technical foul and ejected him from the game. Jones received an unsportsmanlike foul and a technical foul, resulting in his own ejection.

The altercation also spread to both benches, with each team receiving a technical foul.

Coach Alleges Kendrick Nunn Was Punched in Locker Room Area

The drama did not end with the final buzzer.

According to SDNA and BasketNews, Panathinaikos head coach Ergin Ataman alleged that Jones later punched Nunn in the corridor outside the locker rooms.

“Tyrique Jones punched Nunn in the locker room. What is this? Is this Greek basketball? What is Tyrique Jones doing? It’s a shame!” Ataman said after the game, according to BasketNews.

SDNA reported that Jones allegedly waited outside the players’ tunnel and approached Nunn after the game, sparking another confrontation.

The outlet also reported that Panathinaikos players attempted to reach Jones before riot police intervened. The situation reportedly devolved into chaotic scenes, with law enforcement focused on safely escorting Jones from the arena.

As of Saturday, no disciplinary ruling involving Jones had been publicly announced.

Nunn’s Partner Receives One-Year Arena Ban

Adding to the tumultuous week, Nunn’s partner, Blen Kiya, was handed a one-year ban from all Greek basketball arenas following an incident during Game 4 of the Finals.

According to BasketNews, citing Sport24 and the official disciplinary report, Kiya approached referee Petros Papapetrou during overtime after disagreeing with a foul call.

The report stated that she pulled the official’s shirt sleeve and shouted profanities, causing a stoppage of approximately two minutes.

The HEBA Sports Judge ultimately imposed a one-year ban from all Greek League venues because of the incident’s severity.

Nunn’s Basketball Journey

Nunn, 29, first gained prominence with the Miami Heat after signing with the franchise in 2019.

He finished second in NBA Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team after averaging 15.3 points per game. During the 2020 NBA Finals, Nunn scored 18 points in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers, the most by a rookie reserve in a Finals game since 1991.

The former Heat guard has since continued his career overseas and emerged as one of Europe’s top scorers, though his latest headlines have centered on controversy rather than basketball achievements.