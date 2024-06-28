Miami Signs Versatile Forward, Heat Culture Fit Following NBA Draft

The Miami Heat wasted little time in making their first free agency move post the 2024 NBA draft.

Miami signed Keshad Johnson to a two-way contract on Thursday, June 28, following the completion of the second round, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Johnson, who turned 23 years old just over one week ago, played his fifth collegiate season for the Arizona Wildcats in 2023-24 after spending his first four years in college with San Diego State.

Johnson averaged 11.5 points. 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals last year, while connecting on nearly 39% of his 3-points shots, of which he attempted a career-high 2.6 per game. SDSU listed Johnson at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds two years ago, which suggests he has both the size to bang on the front line against select opponents in the league as well as the range and accuracy to keep the floor spaced on offense.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN shared high praise for Johnson on his Draft Express X account, describing him in a manner that vibes well with the infamous Heat culture.

“Keshad Johnson brings plug-and-play, two-way versatility with his outside shooting, passing, explosiveness and nonstop physicality and defensive intensity,” Givony wrote.

Johnson is likely to spend time with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, which functions as Miami’s G League affiliate. Joining him there will be another undrafted free agent in Zyon Pullin, an All-SEC guard with the Florida Gators last season.

Bam Adebayo Will Sign Max 3-Year Extension to Remain in Miami

The biggest pieces of contract news for the Heat, however, came from a deal that got done with star Bam Adebayo, as well as one that apparently won’t be completed anytime soon between the team and its leader Jimmy Butler.

Adebayo agreed on Wednesday to sign a three-year maximum extension worth $166 million to remain in Miami, according to The Athletic.

The Miami big man has made one of the NBA’s All-Defensive Teams on five occasions and has been an All-Star three times over. He put up 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game last season, according to Basketball Reference, and has been a key part of two Heat runs to the NBA Finals over the past five years.

Jimmy Butler Won’t Sign Extension With Heat This Summer, Putting Future With Franchise in Doubt

Meanwhile, Butler won’t get the two-year, $113 million deal he’d hoped for from the Heat this summer, saying instead that he will not seek an extension anywhere this offseason.

“His decision to play out next season commits him to Miami and clears up any notion of a trade demand due to the lack of an extension,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday. “Butler has an affinity for Miami and has wanted to stay with the Heat, league sources said.”

Just because Butler won’t seek a trade doesn’t mean the Heat won’t eventually shop him. Butler has two years remaining on his $146.4 million contract, but the final season includes a player option, which will allow Butler to enter free agency next summer.

If Miami doesn’t find a deal for Butler this offseason or ahead of next year’s trade deadline and also fails to come to an agreement with him on an extension, the Heat risk their leader of the last five years leaving South Florida for nothing in return.