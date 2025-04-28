Heat Star Kevin Love Announces Father’s Death in Heartfelt Post

The Miami Heat are struggling mightily in their first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they are on the verge of being swept, as they trail 3-0 heading into Game 4. Off the court, things have also been tough for veteran forward Kevin Love, as he announced on Sunday night that his father, Stan Love, had died at the age of 76 years old.

Kevin has been away from the Heat recently due to personal reasons, and we now know the cause of his absence. The five-time All-Star hasn’t played for Miami since March 21, and with Miami’s season on the verge of coming to an end, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that ends up being his final appearance of the season as he prepares for an offseason that will be full of retirement rumors.

Kevin Love Shares Heartfelt Post Regarding Father’s Passing on Social Media

Like his son, Stan played in the NBA back in the 1970s. He did not enjoy the same level of success that Kevin has enjoyed, though, as he spent just three-and-a-half seasons in the league before playing 12 games in the American Basketball Association and calling it a career. Stan played for the Baltimore Bullets for two seasons, before spending a year with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 6.8 points, four rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game during his time in the NBA.

Stan passed on his love of basketball to Kevin, and he’s gone on to have a prolific career in the league. In addition to his five All-Star selections, Love was a member of the All-NBA Second Team twice, while also winning the Most Improved Player Award in 2011. After Stan passed away, Kevin shared a post on Instagram announcing the tragic news to his followers.

“Dad, you fought for a long time. The hardest stretch being these past 6 months. The most painful to witness being these last few weeks. And even at the end as you continued to deteriorate – I still saw you as a Giant. My Protector. My first Hero,” Love said in part of his post.

“The words we continuously heard from you in your last chapter were how blessed you’ve been to have such a loving family. And in return how much you’ve loved your wife and kids. Your only wish was to be at home surrounded by your family when you took your dying breath. That breath came. And now it’s time to rest.”

Heat Looking to Keep Their Season Alive Without Kevin Love

On the court, the Heat are looking to find a way to keep themselves alive without the guiding veteran presence of Love. Even if he was at their disposal, though, it likely wouldn’t make much of a difference, as Miami lost Game 1 by 21 points and Game 3 by 37 points. Game 2 was closer, but even then, the Heat lost by nine points as their late rally came up short.

Game 4 could be Miami’s final game of the season, but even if they win and force a Game 5, it remains to be seen whether or not Love would return to the team. Tip-off for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night, and there’s clearly a lot on the line for the Heat in this one.