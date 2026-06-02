The Giannis Antetokounmpo saga has been dragging out in the NBA for the past year. The Miami Heat have been involved for a large chunk of the 2025-2026 season.

While it’s taking a while–and has included rejection from the Milwaukee Bucks–the Heat aren’t giving in. They still want Antetokounmpo, and the situation could get resolved soon.

Miami Heat Get Key Timeline Update On Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Saga

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Giannis situation is “increasingly expected to be resolved over the next few weeks.”

The NBA should be anticipating a busy start to the summer with the NBA Draft approaching towards the end of June, and free agency to follow in early July.

For the Miami Heat, it could be a franchise-altering time. The market for Giannis will get crowded, but Stein pinpointed the Heat as a team that is “already in pursuit” of the superstar big man. The Portland Trail Blazers were the other team mentioned.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Saga

Dating back to last summer, Giannis’ name was in the trade rumor mill. The Greek Freak seemingly had mutual interest in landing with the New York Knicks, but those talks didn’t make it far.

Antetokounmpo was clear on wanting to see the 2025-2026 season through with the Bucks. After an injury-filled year, mixed with frustrations with the team’s handling of his latest recovery process, the Bucks didn’t save face with their superstar after missing the playoffs.

Antetokounmpo appeared in 36 games for the Bucks in 2025-2026. He shot 62.4% from the field, scoring 27.6 points per game. He also came down with 9.8 rebounds per game and dished out 5.4 assists per game.

The Miami Heat reportedly made an offer for Giannis ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline. The Bucks weren’t willing to take any offers as they wanted to see if the situation could be salvaged. Many believe the league has seen the last of Giannis in Milwaukee.

Miami Heat’s 2026 Offseason

After missing the playoffs, the Heat need to make some notable changes in order to get back into contention.

Landing Giannis is the main priority in the offseason.

Then, the Heat need to think about some of their expiring veterans. Andrew Wiggins (player option), Norman Powell, and Simone Fontecchio are some of their most notable free agents entering the market.

The Miami Heat’s Plan B is unknown. If they can execute a deal for Antetokounmpo, they could consider this summer a win, as they’ll enter the 2026-2027 season viewed as a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference once again.