Klay Thompson Makes Bold Heat Culture Remark Amid Fresh Start

The Miami Heat officially introduced Klay Thompson as a member of the franchise on Tuesday.

Thompson, the four-time NBA champion, was pretty excited about the opportunity to win another championship. He was asked a variety of questions during his press conference, including his take on the famed “Heat Culture.”

“It’s all about winning,” Thompson said. “Some people think South Florida is 18 holes and Pina Coladas but no, it’s the opposite. It’s very militaristic out here, and the fitness programs are really demanding.”

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Thompson added that it was what made him join the Heat, especially the possibility of making a playoff run.

“It’s an honor to be here and I know what they’ve done for so many great players who left the franchise they were with, and I look forward to having the same experience as far as impacting winning,” Thompson added.

The 36-year-old sharpshooter joins forces with stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. They will play under the leadership of Pat Riley and the coaching of Erik Spoelstra.

Klay Thompson’s Contract

The Dallas Mavericks were set to pay Klay Thompson $17.5 million next season. They were initially trying to trade Thompson before agreeing to a contract buyout that saw him give up around $9.8 million, as per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

While the Mavericks were assembling a very good team for coach Dusty May’s first season, Thompson wanted to contend for a championship. The Miami Heat quickly swooped in and signed him to a two-year, $11.5 million deal. He has a player option for next season.

Thompson brings his shooting to the Heat, giving them extra spacing on the court. It was badly needed after their acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who likes to operate inside and will need to pass the ball to shooters to become even more effective.

Despite the perception of being “washed,” according to some critics online, Thompson shot pretty well from 3-point range last season at 38.3%. He did shoot a career-low 39.3% from the field, but he’ll likely shoot more threes under coach Erik Spoelstra’s offense.

What’s Next for Miami?

The Miami Heat now have 13 players on standard contract, which means they still have two roster spots open. They could either sign two more free agents or add more and have an open spot in the regular season.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Heat have several options remaining, like Nick Richards, Gabe Vincent and Keshad Johnson. Richards has reportedly been working out in Miami, while Vincent and Johnson are former Heat players.

The Heat are $5.2 million below the second apron, so they have enough money to sign two veterans on minimum deals.