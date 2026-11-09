Klay Thompson Does Something for the Heat Ray Allen Never Did

After a slow start, Klay Thompson has caught fire for the Miami Heat over his past five games.

Following his performance Sunday night against the Kings, when he made seven 3-pointers, Thompson has now accomplished something three times in his first 10 games with the Heat that Ray Allen never did during his time in Miami.

Klay Thompson’s Feat

As former Miami Heat host and sideline reporter Jeremy Taché noted Sunday, Allen never had made seven or more threes in a game while wearing a Heat uniform.

“Klay Thompson hit 7 threes last night for the Heat. That’s Klay’s third game with 7+ 3PM this season. Ray Allen never made 7 threes in a game in a Miami Heat uniform.”

Of course, the game is played differently today than it was more than 10 years ago, when Allen last suited up. In the Hall of Famer’s final NBA season, 2013-14, the league leader in 3-point attempts was taking 7.9 per game. That was some guy named Steph Curry. In today’s NBA, 7.9 attempts per game wouldn’t even crack the top 15. Luka Dončić currently leads the league with 13.8 attempts per game.

Thompson ranks 10th in 3-point attempts per game, averaging 9.3 through his first 10 games with the Heat. In Allen’s final two seasons in the league, both with Miami, he averaged just 4.2 attempts per game.

Klay Thompson’s Start to the 2026-27 Season

Still, it’s an impressive feat for Thompson, who has found his rhythm over his past five games.

He made seven of 12 3-point attempts against the Pacers on Oct.30, then went 8-for-17, including the game-winning 3-pointer, against the Clippers on Nov.4. He followed that with another seven 3-pointers on 13 attempts in Sunday’s game against the Kings. All three performances came in Miami victories.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 14.3 points per game this season while shooting 43% from beyond the arc.

Following the game against the Clippers, Thompson said he feels better than he has in years.

“I feel amazing. I haven’t felt this good in a long time. No pain in my lower limbs. I’m so grateful to be here. I mean, they hold me accountable, the training staff and the coaching staff, and I feel amazing. I haven’t felt this good to start the season in years.”

Klay Thompson says the Miami Heat have put him in the BEST SHAPE he’s been in the past few years👀 “I feel amazing. I haven’t felt this good in a long time — no pain in my lower limbs and I’m so grateful to be here. They hold me accountable…I haven’t felt this good to start a… https://t.co/K6VS140zps pic.twitter.com/Pmjp4MFuZP — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) November 5, 2026

Now 4-6 after winning four of their past six games following an 0-4 start, the Heat need Thompson to keep shooting and, more importantly, keep making shots alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Klay’s presence as a perimeter threat provides much-needed spacing for Miami around its two stars, both of whom do much of their damage from inside the 3-point arc.

Thompson and the Heat will look to keep things rolling when they conclude a five-game West Coast trip in Utah on Tuesday against the Jazz.