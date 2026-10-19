Heat Star Klay Thompson Gets Encouraging News Amid Slump Before Season Opener

There has been a lot of concern for Klay Thompson among the Miami Heat fanbase due to his shooting slump in the preseason.

In four preseason games for the Heat, Thompson shot just 26.9 percent from the field and a worrying 15.0 percent from 3-point range. He was 3-for-20 from beyond the arc, including going 0-for-6 in his final preseason game against the Orlando Magic.

While it’s a small sample size, some Heat fans online have expressed their concern for the four-time NBA champion’s shooting struggles.

Klay Thompson Gets Encouraging News

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra isn’t worried about Klay Thompson being ice cold in the preseason. Spoelstra knows what Thompson is capable of, plus the veteran is doing much more positive things outside of his shooting woes.

“I feel really good about what he’s providing for us,” Spoelstra said via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “First, that gravity that I’ve talked about that is well earned over the course of his entire career. They’re going to defend him a certain way. And then the last couple games, I thought we’ve gotten him some really good looks. And shooters will all go through that.”

“He’s still getting his legs under him,” the coach added. “He’ll be just fine. Actually, I’m really encouraged by all the other things he’s doing for us outside the three-point shooting.”

Play

It’s encouraging news for Thompson, who has the support of his coach. That means he’s on track to start at shooting guard to begin the season.

For what it’s worth, Thompson shot a career-low 38.3 percent from 3-point range last season. However, it was still higher than the league average.

No Worries From Klay Thompson

On Sunday’s post-practice media availability, Klay Thompson showed no concern about his shooting slump. Thompson, who is considered among the greatest shooters in NBA history, is pretty confident about hitting his career average of 40.9 percent from threes this season.

“Well, luckily, I have a blank slate,” Thompson said. “The regular season starts Wednesday, and (preseason) doesn’t count. So, for me, I wasn’t too concerned with how I shot the ball. It was more about my wind, my condition, and playing good defense.”

“There’s still things I can get much better at, and just being out there every night,” the four-time champ added. “I’m not worried about that. Played this game long enough to know you’re gonna have great days, you’re gonna have bad days. Just do the work and stay consistent, and I’ll shoot my career averages.”

The Miami Heat begin the season on October 21 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home in the Kaseya Center.