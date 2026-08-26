Heat’s Klay Thompson Makes Bold Giannis Statement After Joining Miami

The Miami Heat have spent the offseason assembling one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived as the centerpiece acquisition. Bam Adebayo remains the defensive anchor. The foundation is built around two players who dominate the paint and control the game on both ends of the floor.

On Tuesday, the latest addition made his introduction official. Klay Thompson sat down for his first press conference as a member of the Heat after parting ways with the Dallas Mavericks and choosing Miami over other options.

What he said about his new teammate raised the bar for expectations in South Beach.

Klay Sends Message on Giannis

During his press conference, Klay was asked about the proposition of playing with Giannis.

“Giannis is one of the best players of all time… I think we both can just help eachother. I’m going to get so many great looks playing off him and Bam,” said Thompson.

Thompson spent over a decade alongside Stephen Curry in Golden State. Together they won four championships and built one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. When Thompson speaks about the impact a player has on the game, that experience shapes every word.

On Tuesday, he put Giannis in that conversation.

“They both have similar impact on the game,” Thompson said. “I play with, I think Giannis can be the third MVP I’ve been able to play with now, which is really cool. His interior scoring is one of the best ever, and his jump shot is greatly improved now. You can’t sag off him like you used to. He will punish you.”

How Thompson Sees Fit With the Heat

The basketball case for Thompson in Miami is straightforward. With Giannis and Adebayo drawing constant attention inside, the floor opens up for one of the greatest shooters in league history.

Thompson made clear he understands exactly how this benefits him.

“I’m going to get so many great looks playing off him and Bam and Wiggs and the rest of the guys because they create so much pressure going to the basket,” Thompson said. “It’s almost like limitless what we could do.”

His time in Dallas did not produce the results either side wanted. In Miami, the spacing and interior gravity around him should create the kind of open looks that defined his best years in Golden State.

Thompson said walking into the Heat facility for the first time gave him a renewed sense of energy and purpose that he had been missing.

A Redemption Season for Klay

Thompson did not hide the personal motivation behind this move. He framed it in terms that left no room for ambiguity.

“It’s kind of a redemption season for me to show that I can still make an impact on winning,” Thompson said.

He also pointed to what has driven every major decision of his career.

“I’ve tasted winning before, and there’s nothing like it,” Thompson said.

Thompson has four championship rings. He gave up money to be here. The motivation is not financial. It is about proving he still belongs on a team chasing a title.

Final Word for the Heat

Klay Thompson has played alongside two MVPs and won four championships. He has experienced the highest level of basketball success the sport can offer.

Now he is in Miami, comparing his new teammate to the greatest teammate he ever had.

The fit looks right on paper. The motivation is real.