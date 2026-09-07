Klay Thompson Reacts to Nickname Heat Fans Have Given Him

Klay Thompson is entering a new chapter of his NBA career after joining the Miami Heat following his buyout with the Dallas Mavericks. The five-time All-Star signed a two-year contract worth about $11.5 million, with the second season carrying a player option. He arrived in Miami after spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

Miami targeted perimeter shooting after acquiring Antetokounmpo, and Thompson remains one of the NBA’s most accomplished three-point shooters. He ranks fourth on the league’s all-time three-pointers list and has made more than 200 threes in a season 11 times.

Thompson is also settling into a city that fits several of his personal interests. The 36-year-old has been open about his love for the ocean and boating, while Miami’s location gives him a strong connection to the water and to his family’s Bahamian roots.

Klay Thompson Embraces ‘Biscayne Klay’ as Miami Newcomer

Thompson has now responded to the nickname Heat fans have given him since he arrived in Miami: “Biscayne Klay.”

During an interview, Thompson was asked about the nickname and immediately embraced it.

“I love it. Anything that has to do with the ocean. I’m a very nautical guy. Sea captain, I’m all about. So Biscayne Klay, let’s run with it,” Thompson said.

The nickname references Biscayne Bay, fitting Thompson’s well-known interest in boating and the ocean. The Heat also play their home games near Biscayne Bay, making the name a natural connection to his new surroundings.

Thompson’s arrival comes after a difficult season with Dallas. He averaged 11.7 points in 69 games while shooting 38.3% from three-point range.

His move to Miami gives him a different role alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Eastern Herald’s Jennifer Hicks reported that Thompson said the opportunity to compete for another championship was a major reason for choosing Miami.

He described the upcoming season as a “redemption season” and said he wants to show he can still make an impact in consistently winning.

The Heat also reunited Thompson with former Warriors teammate Andrew Wiggins. Miami’s roster construction is built around Antetokounmpo’s interior presence, Adebayo’s versatility, and Thompson’s ability to space the floor.

Thompson settling into Miami is only part of the Heat’s offseason work, with the team still evaluating its backcourt options.

Miami Heat Could Reshape Backcourt After Klay Thompson Addition

Miami has already added Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. to improve its perimeter shooting, but the Heat could still pursue another significant guard upgrade.

Heat insider Ira Winderman identified Bobby Portis and Nikola Jovic as potential trade targets if Miami decides to pursue a major backcourt addition.

“With Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr., the Heat clearly prioritized their backcourt with their remaining resources after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade,” Winderman wrote.

“You can only do so much in a single offseason.”

Winderman also noted that Miami could consider putting Portis and Jovic’s contracts into a future trade if a significant guard becomes available.

The Heat already have Davion Mitchell at point guard, but adding another playmaker could give Antetokounmpo and Adebayo more support.

Jovic is also viewed as one of Miami’s remaining young trade assets.

For now, Thompson is focused on his new role and surroundings. “Biscayne Klay” has already embraced his Miami identity, while the Heat continue to shape a roster designed to compete around their new superstar.