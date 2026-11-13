Heat Get Encouraging Klay Thompson Injury Update Before Cavaliers Showdown

The Miami Heat received some encouraging news about Klay Thompson just hours before their NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Friday night’s game at Kaseya Center, increasing the likelihood that Miami will have its veteran sharpshooter available.

The NBA’s official injury report, released at 1:15 p.m. ET Friday, lists Thompson as probable with left ankle soreness.

The Klay Thompson injury update comes one day after the five-time All-Star missed practice, raising concerns about his availability for the Heat’s return home following a five-game Western Conference road trip.

Thompson played a significant role in Miami’s 115-109 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, particularly on the defensive end.

However, his ankle soreness became a concern after the team returned to South Florida.

Klay Thompson Injury Update Comes After Clutch Defensive Play

Thompson finished Tuesday’s victory with 11 points, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes.

His most important contribution came in the closing seconds.

With Miami protecting a narrow lead, Thompson blocked a shot by Utah guard Isaiah Collier, helping the Heat avoid a late collapse after surrendering most of a 23-point advantage.

Bam Adebayo also delivered a crucial defensive stop as Miami secured its third victory in four games.

Thompson’s shooting was inconsistent against Utah. He made just three of his 13 field-goal attempts, including two of 10 from beyond the arc.

Still, his recent offensive production has been one of the more encouraging developments for Miami.

The 36-year-old guard scored 23 points and made seven 3-pointers against Sacramento on Sunday.

Four days earlier, Thompson poured in 30 points and connected on eight 3-pointers in a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Through 11 games, Thompson is averaging 14.4 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc.

His perimeter shooting provides valuable spacing for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, especially when Miami’s offense becomes crowded around the basket.

Miami Receives Mixed Injury News Before Cavaliers Game

While Thompson’s upgraded designation offers Miami some relief, the Heat received less encouraging news about Pelle Larsson.

Larsson was downgraded from questionable to doubtful because of an illness, according to Friday’s injury report.

The second-year guard missed Thursday’s practice and appears unlikely to play against Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo was upgraded to available after initially appearing on the injury report with a right wrist sprain.

The two-time MVP scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Utah despite dealing with the injury.

Cleveland also enters Friday short-handed.

Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley has been ruled out with a left big toe sprain, while Sam Merrill remains sidelined because of a right elbow injury.

Both teams enter the matchup with identical 5-6 records, adding urgency to a meeting between two Eastern Conference contenders trying to recover from disappointing starts.

For the Heat, having Thompson available would preserve another proven scoring option alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

His probable designation does not guarantee he will play, but Friday’s update represents a significant improvement from the uncertainty surrounding his status Thursday.

Miami will make its final determination closer to tipoff.