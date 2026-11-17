Future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson is rapidly shedding the “washed” label that followed him into his age-36 season. After a sluggish start with the Miami Heat, he has flipped the switch — looking less like a fading veteran and more like the “Killer Klay” of Golden State lore.

Through seven games in November, Thompson has averaged 19.6 points on 48/47/100 shooting splits while draining a league-leading 4.9 threes per game. On the season, his 53 made triples (on 122 attempts) trail only Luka Doncic (65-of-160) — a massive leap for a player who finished 22nd in 3PM last year coming off the bench in Dallas.

According to the NBA, Thompson’s 53 made threes through 13 games sets a new career high — surpassing even the hottest starts of his prime with the Warriors.

53 TRIPLES IN 13 GAMES FOR KLAY! It’s the quickest he’s reached 50 threes in his 16 seasons 🔥🔥 He’s now 22 away from passing Ray Allen for 3rd all-time.

Klay Thompson Heats Up

At his current pace, Thompson (2,952) could knock down the 22 threes needed to eclipse Ray Allen (2,973) on the all-time leaderboard within the next five games.

After draining five threes in Monday’s 128-110 win over the Houston Rockets, Thompson credited playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo for his resurgence. Last season, he played on a squad where a teenager was the best player on the floor, while the year before was derailed by the Luka Doncic trade — meaning Thompson hadn’t suited up for a true contender in nearly four years.

“I’m seeing guys with no agenda,” Thompson said of his Heat teammates.

“Playing unselfish basketball on both ends of the floor. I’m seeing our front court forming one of the best duos in the NBA. The run Giannis is on is incredible and you kind of take it for granted what he can do on a nightly basis.

Klay Thompson, Heat Keep Winning

“Same with Bam getting his footing and playing off a talent like him. It’s been a fun turn around for these last 9 games but we’re not content and want to continue this win streak on Wednesday,” added the four-time NBA champion.

Thompson — who averaged career lows in points (11.7), minutes (21.7) and three-point percentage (.383) last season — told ESPN’s “SportsCenter” that he had “put in so much work these past six months” to reestablish himself as a quality starter in the league.

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The Heat’s ongoing five-game winning streak has coincided directly with Thompson catching fire. After stumbling to a 3-6 start, Erik Spoelstra’s squad has knocked off quality opponents like the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers. Over that five-game span, Miami owns the NBA’s second-best offensive rating (126.2), 10th-best defensive rating (113.7) and fourth-best net rating (+12.5).

The Heat (8-6) are primed to extend their winning streak to six games against the lowly Milwaukee Bucks (1-13) on Wednesday night.