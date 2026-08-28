Klay Thompson Reveals Real Reason He Chose Miami Heat

The Miami Heat fixed multiple issues by signing Klay Thompson after he got bought out by the Dallas Mavericks. Multiple teams had interest in Thompson as a respected NBA veteran still good enough to hit the three-point shot. Miami’s bigger move of trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo completely gutted their depth to make shooting a flaw. Thompson was the dream target to improve that and chose them.

An interview with the Zaslow Show saw Klay revealing that “Heat culture” was more than a motto that put them above other options:

“I’ve had nothing but respect for the Miami Heat. I mean, Heat culture, it’s not just a phrase. They live it. And there’s a reason that their guys overachieve a lot of times, or they embrace the pressure that comes with championship expectations. So that’s what attracted me here. It’s like all of my friends who have played here talk about how demanding it is and how your fitness will be the best it’s ever been.”

Fans often joke about “Heat culture” since it’s referenced so often by the team, but Thompson and others truly believe. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra getting the most of his talent convinced Klay this was the team for him. Past instances of names like Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Duncan Robinson breaking out of nowhere show how they get the most of most talents to join that roster.

Miami Heat Picked Klay Thompson For Similar Reason

A winning culture made Miami more tempting to Thompson, but the same can be argued the other way. The Heat had a chance to sign better overall scorer DeMar DeRozan to the same deal that they offered to Thompson.

However, Miami wanted both a great shooter and someone with a reputation for winning. Klay is a four-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and was arguably the second most important player for that legendary dynasty run.

Pat Riley and Spoelstra valued Thompson over DeRozan and other options like Bradley Beal. Klay helped create a winning culture in Golden State that aligns with how the Heat view their franchise. The fit was too perfect and both sides agreed to deal shortly after Thompson hit free agency.

Klay Thompson Has Some Pressure This Season

Thompson deserves credit for putting himself in a position where the team needs him to play well for them to contend. Both Klay and Tim Hardaway Jr. will be tasked with carrying the team’s outside shooting as three-point specialists.

Many veterans in Thompson’s situation look to join teams where they won’t be a major reason for the squad’s success or failure. Klay wanted to team up with Giannis and Bam Adebayo for a chance to put them over the top in hopes of chasing one more ring.

The end of Thompson’s Warriors tenure featured him having some terrible playoff performances to get the blame. A similar situation could see Klay getting judged harshly for not being as good as his past self. However, the risk is worth the reward of playing high level basketball again with championship dreams.