Klay Thompson Receives Heat Future Update as Insider Predicts Eventual Signing

The Miami Heat continue searching for perimeter shooting after missing out on LeBron James, and Klay Thompson remains one of the organization’s top offseason targets. While Thompson is still under contract with the Dallas Mavericks, multiple reports indicate Miami is closely monitoring his situation as it explores ways to add the four-time NBA champion.

The latest update came from Ethan J. Skolnick on Spotify’s “Five On The Floor: Miami Heat/NBA” podcast, where he expressed confidence that Thompson will eventually land in Miami. His comments add to recent reporting from ESPN’s Shams Charania, who has identified Thompson as one of the Heat’s top priorities as the franchise reshapes its roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Ethan J. Skolnick predicts Klay Thompson will eventually join the Miami Heat

“I believe he will end up in Miami. I understand he’s still under contract in Dallas. I will just continue to say I believe he will end up in Miami… it could be closer to camp. I just want to prepare people. The Heat are in no hurry to fill these roster spots” — @EthanJSkolnick… https://t.co/nCLoLJ7cow pic.twitter.com/N0hI5NgZSS — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 28, 2026

Skolnick believes Miami remains well-positioned despite Thompson’s current contract with Dallas.

On the Five On The Floor: Miami Heat/NBA podcast, he said, “I believe he will end up in Miami. I understand he’s still under contract in Dallas. I will just continue to say I believe he will end up in Miami… it could be closer to camp. I just want to prepare people. The Heat are in no hurry to fill these roster spots.”

His comments come as the Heat continue evaluating their options following LeBron James’ decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Miami’s focus has shifted toward adding shooting.

Speaking on NBA Today, Charania said, “They want shooting. That is the priority. I know what Pat Riley said ‘I want playmaking’. I think that was a special case to LeBron James…. But now they’re really looking for shooting, and Klay Thompson is at the top of their list.”

Earlier, Charania also reported, “I’m told the Heat are among several championship-contending teams that are monitoring Thompson’s situation and have interest in Klay Thompson potentially via trade or a buyout.”

Thompson is entering the final season of his three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks.

Miami would prefer to acquire Thompson after a buyout. However, interest from other championship contenders could force the Heat to consider a trade if Dallas makes the veteran guard available.

Miami Heat view Klay Thompson as a fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo

Miami’s interest extends beyond Thompson’s resume.

The Heat are looking to improve their outside shooting after missing on James, and Thompson’s long-range ability aligns with that objective.

A four-time NBA champion, Thompson has built his career as one of the league’s premier perimeter shooters. He owns a career 40.9 percent mark from three-point range while averaging 7.6 attempts per game. Last season with Dallas, he connected on 38.3 percent of his three-point attempts while maintaining the same volume.

The provided information notes that Thompson’s shooting would complement Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ability to pressure the paint and Bam Adebayo’s playmaking from the frontcourt. Both stars regularly create open perimeter opportunities, an area where Thompson has consistently excelled throughout his career.

At this stage of his career, Thompson is no longer expected to shoulder the same responsibilities he handled during Golden State’s championship years. Instead, Miami views him as a veteran shooter capable of spacing the floor and capitalizing on opportunities created by Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

The timing of any move remains uncertain.

Dallas continues to determine how it will handle Thompson’s future while reshaping its roster around Cooper Flagg. A trade could provide the Mavericks with assets, while a buyout would allow Thompson to choose his next destination.

For now, Miami appears content to remain patient.

Skolnick’s prediction that Thompson will ultimately join the Heat aligns with the organization’s measured approach, while Charania’s reporting continues to identify the veteran guard as Miami’s top perimeter target. Whether the move comes through a trade or a buyout, Thompson remains firmly connected to the Heat as the offseason continues.