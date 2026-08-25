Klay Thompson Signing Draws Blunt Verdict From NBA Insider

The Miami Heat entered the 2026-27 season with a significantly different roster after adding Giannis Antetokounmpo alongside Bam Adebayo. The move had raised expectations around Miami, but it also created a clear need for reliable perimeter shooting around its two interior stars.

The Heat addressed that need by signing veteran shooter Klay Thompson to a two-year, $11.5 million contract. Thompson arrives after spending the 2025-26 season with the Dallas Mavericks, where he averaged 11.7 points in 69 games and shot 38.3% from 3-point range.

The five-time All-Star is no longer the same player he was during his peak years with the Golden State Warriors. That has led to questions about how Miami should use him, particularly on defense, as Erik Spoelstra prepares to build the team’s rotation.

Tim MacMahon Gives Blunt Assessment of Klay Thompson’s Role in Miami

Play

NBA analyst Tim MacMahon addressed Thompson’s fit with the Heat during “the Hoops Collective podcast”, pointing to a major change in the veteran’s defensive responsibilities. MacMahon said Miami will need to protect Thompson defensively rather than rely on him to consistently handle the opponent’s best perimeter scorer.

“You got to protect him defensively now and instead of being a guy who you can put on the other team’s best perimeter scorer,” MacMahon said.

Thompson’s defensive role has changed since his best seasons with Golden State. The 36-year-old missed more than two seasons because of a torn ACL and Achilles injury before returning to the NBA. His offensive shooting, however, remains an important part of his value.

MacMahon believes that skill gives Thompson a logical place in Miami’s lineup. The Heat have Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, two players who can attract significant defensive attention around the basket, creating opportunities for shooters on the perimeter.

“But the Heat are as desperate for shooting as is in his career is for attention,” MacMahon said. “And so like it like Klay on a, you know, low-cost, relatively low-cost deal does make sense for Miami because he can still catch and shoot.”

Thompson remains a dangerous option when left open. His quick release forces defenders to stay attached to him, even when he is not creating his own shot.

“He’s still got a quick release. He’s still a guy who you’re sure not going to leave him alone out on the wing or in the corner,” MacMahon said.

That trade-off could define Thompson’s role. Miami may not ask him to take on the same defensive assignments he handled earlier in his career, while maximizing his shooting around its primary offensive weapons.

Thompson’s arrival also gives Spoelstra another option in the perimeter rotation alongside Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Miami Heat’s Shooting Needs Make Klay Thompson a Logical Addition

Miami’s need for shooting became more pronounced after the roster changes made this offseason. The Heat were 15th in the NBA in both 3-pointers attempted and made last season, while Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Norman Powell are no longer part of the roster.

Thompson brings a proven shooting resume to that group. He has made more than 200 3-pointers in a season 11 times during his career and owns a 40.9% career mark from beyond the arc.

That skill should complement Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. With both stars capable of drawing defenders inside, Thompson can operate away from the ball and punish defenses that leave him open.

The Heat also have several decisions to make around Thompson’s role.

Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reported that Thompson could compete for the starting shooting guard position, while Pelle Larsson and Tim Hardaway Jr. are other options.

Thompson is expected to have a significant role in the perimeter rotation. That could reduce opportunities for players such as Simone Fontecchio, Myron Gardner and second-round pick Ryan Conwell.

The Heat now have 13 players under standard contracts following Thompson’s addition. They still have room to add more depth, particularly in the frontcourt, with veteran center Nick Richards among the players Miami has considered.

Thompson’s defensive limitations will remain part of the equation, but his shooting can address a major roster need without requiring him to carry a primary offensive role.

For the Heat, the goal will be to maximize that skill while using the rest of the roster to cover his defensive limitations.