Knicks Run is Great News for Miami Heat’s Trade Plans

The Miami Heat hold favorable odds to land Giannis Antetokounmpo for the 2026-2026 NBA season, according to DraftKings.

As CBS Sports notes, the Heat (+240) have a line that’s higher than the Milwaukee Bucks keeping Giannis (+360). And in case anybody was worried about the New York Knicks‘ chances of still winning Giannis over, their playoff success has them taking a massive hit in the trade market for Giannis.

Per CBS Sports, the Knicks are 10th on the odds list at +2000.

Knicks’ Big Run Is Great News For The Heat

The Miami Heat didn’t make the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but a favorable outcome is taking place for them during the postseason.

On Monday night, the Knicks took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With a 4-0 sweep, the Knicks are NBA Finals-bound for the first time in nearly three decades.

Earlier this season, the Knicks hit a rough patch, which had them doubting their status as true contenders. That led to the Giannis-Knicks mutual interest discussion becoming relevant again for a moment.

But as the Knicks have a real shot at taking home the NBA Championship, they don’t need to have a major roster shakeup moving forward, taking one more threat out of the picture for the Heat.

The Heat Are In A Good Spot

Before, it seemed like New York was the only non-Milwaukee location that Giannis wanted. Many reports have suggested that Miami is desirable for the former MVP.

The Heat are in a good spot, as Giannis will have some level of influence in where he ends up. Now, the Heat just have to hope that they have what it takes to intrigue the Bucks.

“The Heat can offer Tyler Herro, a Milwaukee native, as the centerpiece of an intriguing package with Andrew Wiggins, Kel’el Ware and draft picks,” CBS Sports’ Chinmay Vaidya wrote. “Pairing Antetokounpo with Bam Adebayo would give the Heat one of the best interior tandems in the league, though they’d need to add shooting to the roster to truly be considered contenders.”

The expectation is that the Bucks will be willing to seriously listen to offers in July, when the new league year truly begins. Soon, the NBA will find out if the Greek Freak is moving on or not.