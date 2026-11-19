The Utah Jazz have reportedly joined the Miami Heat as trade suitors for Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving ahead of the Feb. 11 deadline.

According to NBA insider Ian Begley, Utah has internally discussed a potential move for Irving amid injury woes and a 3-13 start.

“One thing that I had heard that kind of recently piqued my interest was Utah doing so with Kyrie Irving, just internally kind of going through some things and giving him internal consideration as a potential trade candidate,” Begley told “The Putback” podcast, via ClutchPoints.

“Irving, obviously, with the Mavs, and so many teams are waiting to see what Dallas does there at the trade deadline. Are they trading Irving?

Begley highlighted that the Jazz — armed with young talent and up to 10 first-round picks through 2033 — have the assets to easily outbid the Miami Heat. Ultimately, however, Irving may have the final say on where he lands.

“A lot of trade capital there in Utah, and I think they want to win,” Bagley pondered. “It’s just interesting to me to hear about that with Utah. Again, teams around the league are doing similar things, but you’re not gonna spend a lot of time on a player if you don’t even if you don’t have any interest in them.”

Miami Heat Trade Plans

Entering the season, Miami was widely expected to package Nikola Jovic, Andrew Wiggins and/or Davion Mitchell for a backcourt upgrade, with Irving, Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray emerging as potential targets. However, a six-game winning streak may have cooled the front office’s urgency to swing a blockbuster that could disrupt team chemistry.

On paper, Miami has the matching contracts to pull off a trade for Irving, even if it lacks the draft capital. Because Irving can become a free agent in 2027, Dallas may have limited leverage to demand a steep return, per several insiders.

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors

There is similar uncertainty surrounding Dallas’ willingness to move Irving, given the strong chemistry the veteran guard has built with blossoming superstar Cooper Flagg. Together, the duo has positioned the Mavericks for a legitimate Play-In push — defying preseason sportsbook projections that pegged them for fewer than 40 wins.

Per Mavericks insider Tim MacMahon, the odds of Dallas trading Irving have grown slim, as both sides plan to extend their partnership beyond 2027.

“You know, going into the season, I would have said more likely than not he gets moved by the deadline, but I didn’t feel super strong about it,” MacMahon told the “Hoop Collective” podcast last week, via Fadeaway World. “The more I see the team, the more I’m around the team, the more I think it’s going to be awfully hard to trade him.”

“Not that there won’t be a big market, there will be, but if they’ve got a chance to compete for a play-in, playoff spot, I just think it’s gonna be really tough to move him.

“Kyrie also, just as much as he means to that locker room, as well as he’s working with Cooper, I mean, it was beautiful basketball. And, like, just basketball-wise, they are a phenomenal fit.”