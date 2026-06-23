LeBron James’ Chances of Signing With Heat After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Revealed

The Miami Heat made a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo just hours before the Draft. It is something they have been working on for months. Finally, they were able to get it done. However, they paid a very hefty price for him.

Antetokounmpo will be playing with a roster that has Bam Adebayo, his teammate in Milwaukee, Bobby Portis, and not much else. Miami wasn’t able to leave much on the roster because they needed to have the ammunition to land him in the trade.

LeBron James has been rumored as a possible free agency signing. The chances of that happening after this trade have been revealed.

The Heat Have Almost no Shot to Sign LeBron James

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat have a very small chance of signing James.

“The Heat could try to lure impending free agent LeBron James with its full midlevel exception, but a James return is considered a long shot,” Jackson wrote.

It seems that the Heat won’t be bringing James back to the roster. James wants to play for a title contender, but he doesn’t want to take a huge pay cut. Playing for Miami would mean he would have to play under the full midlevel exception, which is far lower than what he wants to earn.

There is a higher chance that James stays in Los Angeles than for him to move across the country to play for the Heat. Miami will likely look at some other options that are not as prestigious but better fit into their cap sheet to supplement the roster around Antetokounmpo.

If James does leave the Lakers, it looks like he’s going to stay in the Western Conference. The Heat will look to fill the roster with some shooting around Antetokounmpo. That seems to be the best way to maximize his talents, since he is not a 3-point shooter.

Miami Has to Win Big to Make This Trade Worth it

The Heat have to win a title now in order to make this trade worth it. Trading four first-round picks takes a massive dent out of their ability to build the future if this doesn’t work out. Antetokounmpo is a top-five player when he is healthy. That is what they are banking on.

If the Heat don’t win a championship in the next five years or so, this trade will likely be viewed as a failure. It’s a win-now move. Signing James would also be a win-now move, but he wants to be able to make more money. If he doesn’t stay in LA, he could sign in Golden State.

Miami should be disappointed if they don’t finish in the top four of the Eastern Conference next season. That should be their goal in the regular season, as well as keeping Antetokounmpo healthy.