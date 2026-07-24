LeBron James Feared Miami Heat Were Not True Contenders

The Miami Heat were considered the favorites to land LeBron James in free agency all week, but he shocked the NBA world by picking the Philadelphia 76ers. Odds shifted over the past week with James to the Heat becoming the top narrative. Miami accidentally posting information about a LeBron welcome event added more assumption before he spurned them for an East rival.

ESPN insider and longtime James reporter Brian Windhorst revealed why he didn’t pick the Heat:

“The number one thing was winning a championship immediately which is not unheard of or shocking, but it wasn’t 100% clear that winning a championship this upcoming season was number 1 or it was chasing happiness. Now that we know what he was thinking and he’s said that winning a championship immediately this year was a priority, I think that put Golden State and Miami off the list.”

Miami adding Giannis Antetokounmpo via a blockbuster trade made them one of the realistic teams to have a chance to pitch LeBron. However, it appears that the rest of the roster didn’t impress James enough even if he seriously considered them. The Heat’s roster needs more depth and has a few flaws to block them from the huge signing.

Why Miami’s Roster Failed Them In LeBron James Chase

Pundits did like the forecasted lineup of James joining the Heat for a star-studded starting five. LeBron would have joined Giannis, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Davion Mitchell as the five starters. However, James and Wiggins play the same style and none of these five players are spot up shooters.

Teams with Antetokounmpo or James running the offense need three-point shooters who can stand in the corner and get open looks. Tim Hardaway did sign with Miami, but he’s not enough to be the only great shooter on a team of facilitators and paint presences.

Rumors of interest in Bradley Beal and Klay Thompson could have fixed the biggest issue. However, LeBron couldn’t bank on the “what if” scenario of moves made after he agreed to a deal. Philadelphia just has more fire power and depth to convince James they were a far better fit.

Heat Must Improve Roster Without LeBron James

Only six or seven players currently on the Heat roster can be trusted as rotation players for a team hoping to contend for an NBA Championship. The instant rumors to come out after LeBron picked Philadelphia saw Thompson, Beal and DeMar DeRozan listed as possible additions.

Another noteworthy name on Miami’s radar is former MVP Russell Westbrook. Previous reports claimed that the Heat would only consider adding Westbrook if they missed out on James in free agency. Past clashes on the Los Angeles Lakers meant that the two wouldn’t make sense on the same roster again.

Pat Riley believes he added his superstar after acquiring Giannis from the Milwaukee Bucks. The team now needs more depth to stand a chance in the increasingly competitive Eastern Conference. LeBron is off the table, but Miami must add the right veterans to contend next season.