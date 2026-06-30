LeBron James ‘Tea Leaves’ Bring Bad News for Heat

The Miami Heat have emerged as one of the teams linked to LeBron James after his stunning departure from the Los Angeles Lakers.

But one ESPN insider believes another franchise may hold the inside track.

Speaking Tuesday on NBA Today, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said the “tea leaves” surrounding James’ free agency increasingly point toward a third stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, even as the Heat prepare to make their pitch to the four-time NBA champion.

The comments came shortly after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that James informed the Lakers he would continue his career elsewhere after eight seasons in Los Angeles.

McMenamin Sees Cleveland as Favorite

McMenamin pointed to the circumstances surrounding James’ decision.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer was in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, when he informed the Lakers he was moving on.

“I mean, of all the places in the world where he could come to the conclusion that he’s going to be leaving the Lakers, and telling the Lakers he was going to be leaving it, it just so happens to be Akron, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio,” McMenamin said. “I’m not going to say that’s all of the clues right there, but we have to read the tea leaves here.”

McMenamin added that members of James’ inner circle are expected to meet with him in Ohio this week.

“It could be the best situation right down the road from where you grew up, 45 minutes from Akron with the Cavs for a third stint,” he said.

Heat Remain in the Mix

Even with Cleveland generating momentum, Miami has not been ruled out.

Earlier Tuesday, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that James has been connected to the Heat following his decision to leave Los Angeles.

“There was plenty of talk around the league that they could see that type of reunion,” Fischer said while discussing James’ free agency outlook, adding Miami to a list of realistic landing spots alongside Cleveland and Golden State.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang later reported that the Heat would have legitimate interest if James decides he wants to return to South Florida.

“If NBA legend LeBron James wants to return to the Heat, the team would have interest,” a source told Jackson and Chiang. “The relationship between the Heat and James initially was frosty after their breakup, but is now strong. The Heat would welcome a return by James, a source has said.”

The reporting marks one of the clearest indications yet that the door is open for a reunion between James and the franchise where he won two NBA championships.

Cleveland Already Preserving Flexibility

Still, Cleveland appears to be doing more than simply waiting.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, the Cavaliers are already preserving salary-cap flexibility in case James chooses to come home.

Vardon reported that James Harden is delaying the signing of his next contract after declining his $42.3 million player option, allowing Cleveland to maximize its financial flexibility while exploring a move for James.

The Cavaliers still need to shed roughly $16 million in salary to unlock the larger non-taxpayer mid-level exception, a move that would strengthen their ability to make a competitive offer.

They also offer James an established contender built around All-NBA duo James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, former Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and All-Star center Jarrett Allen, a core that reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since James left Cleveland in 2018.

The Heat’s roster, on the other hand, is still a work in progress after gutting out their depth in the blockbuster trade that brought Giannis Antetokounmpo to South Beach.

Heat Await LeBron’s Decision

James has not yet decided where he will play his record-setting 24th NBA season.

McMenamin later reported that James had instructed agent Rich Paul to speak with every interested team before presenting him with his options.

For the Heat, that means there is still a chance to reunite with the player who helped deliver championships in 2012 and 2013.

But if McMenamin’s reading of the “tea leaves” proves accurate, Miami may ultimately find itself competing against something stronger than cap space or roster construction.

It may be competing against the nostalgic pull of home.