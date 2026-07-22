LeBron James Warned Against Joining Miami Heat: ‘Don’t Like the Roster’

Despite acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Miami Heat suffered a major hit to their perimeter shooting this offseason by losing Tyler Herro and Norman Powell—a glaring issue that Channing Frye argues should deter LeBron James from taking his talents back to South Beach.

While addressing his former teammate’s free agency situation, Frye explained why the Antetokounmpo-James pairing could cause redundancy and not work effectively.

“…I don’t like the roster in Miami at all,” Frye told “Yahoo Sports Daily” on Tuesday, via ESPN Cleveland.

“There’s not enough shooters,” he added. “Giannis plays more of a Jokic-style basketball where he has to have the ball in his hands, and then now you’re making LeBron James a spot-up shooter.”

Should LeBron James Avoid Miami?

To James’ credit, he showed the ability to play as a screener, cutter and short-roller while playing with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, proving that he can thrive next to other ball-dominant players. However, unlike Doncic and Reaves, Antetokounmpo’s game isn’t perimeter-oriented and blossoms when it gets to the restricted area.

As such, Frye’s concerns are legitimate, given the overall lack of shooting on the Heat roster. As it stands, Andrew Wiggins — who made 2.0 threes at 41% shooting last season — is the Heat’s best perimeter threat, while Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell are streaky shooters who can’t really be relied upon. The offseason addition of Tim Hardaway Jr. and the re-signing of Simone Fontecchio should help, but it’s still not enough shooting to surround James, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Frye argued that James would be better served joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden would make his life easier.

“He [LeBron] and James Harden would be a great matchup,” Frye stressed.

LeBron James Free Agency: Day 22

As of Wednesday, James has been a free agent for 22 days since announcing his decision to depart from the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the longest he has taken to make a decision compared to his previous three free-agency periods in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

And by the looks of it, James plans to take his own sweet time.

“We’re not going to be rushed,” James’ agent Rich Paul said on Monday.

“We’re not going to be rushed. It’s his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he’ll make it,” he added on his “Game Over” podcast, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

That, despite NBA commissioner Adam Silver urging him to hurry up and allow the league to finalize the schedule for the 2026-27 season.

“I think it’s important for people to understand: We’re not making this about attention and a spectacle,” Paul said in response to critics of James.

“It’s not about a ‘Decision’ or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make. We’re not going to sit here and decide or allow someone else to decide when he makes that decision. … It’s a business choice that he’s making. And I think as an athlete, why is it that an athlete has to rush his choice?”