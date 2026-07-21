LeBron James Gave Away Where He’s Going After DJ Khaled’s Pitch

LeBron James remains the biggest name available in NBA free agency, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Golden State Warriors among the teams pursuing the four-time NBA champion. While James has yet to announce where he will play next season, every public appearance continues to draw attention as fans search for clues about his decision.

One of those moments came during Fanatics Fest, where DJ Khaled and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith discussed James’ future. Khaled then shared a recent interaction with the 41-year-old, saying James responded with “a big smile” after hearing a message about Miami, adding another talking point to an already closely watched free agency process.

DJ Khaled Shares LeBron James’ Reaction to Miami Pitch

During a conversation on Fanatics, Stephen A. Smith was asked where he believes James will play next season.

“I personally think it’s Cleveland, but I’m not ruling out Miami,” Smith said.

DJ Khaled quickly agreed.

“That’s what I’m trying to say.”

Smith again emphasized that Miami remained in contention.

“I’m not ruling out Miami.”

Khaled then revealed he had recently spoken with James.

“You know, I seen him the other day.”

He explained that he shared a message from Heat fans.

“I told him we got nothing but love for him in Miami.”

According to Khaled, James’ response came through his expression rather than his words.

“And he smiled big.”

The exchange comes as Miami continues to be viewed as one of the leading destinations for James. The Heat remain among the franchises pursuing him as he weighs what would be his 24th NBA season.

However, James himself has not publicly indicated a preferred destination, and his smile during the conversation does not constitute a commitment or decision.

Rich Paul Says LeBron James Will Decide on His Own Timeline

While speculation about James’ future continues, his longtime agent, Rich Paul, has stressed that no decision has been made and that there is no timetable.

Speaking on the “Game Over” podcast with Max Kellerman, Paul said James will not be rushed into choosing his next team.

“We’re not going to be rushed,” Paul said. “It’s his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he’ll make it.”

Paul added that several interested teams have asked whether they should do more during the process.

“There’s been several people to call and say, ‘Hey, Rich, is there anything more we should be doing? We could be doing?'”

His response remained consistent.

“‘No. We don’t need you to go above and beyond about anything. We understand it. It’s clear. All the messages have been sent.'”

Paul also rejected the idea that the prolonged process is designed to generate attention.

“I think it’s important for people to understand: We’re not making this about attention and a spectacle.”

He continued by comparing the situation to James’ famous 2010 free agency announcement.

“It’s not about a ‘Decision’ or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make.”

When asked whether there was any timetable, Paul said he could not offer one.

“I don’t know when his choice is going to be made, but it could be 48 seconds. It could be 48 minutes.”

He added that outside speculation should be viewed cautiously.

“These people don’t know anything.”

For now, the Cavaliers, Heat, 76ers, and Warriors remain among the teams waiting for James’ decision. Public comments from figures such as Stephen A. Smith and DJ Khaled continue to fuel conversation, but Paul reiterated that the final choice rests entirely with James and will come only when he is ready to make it.