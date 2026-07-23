The long-winded LeBron James NBA free agency sweepstakes is still going strong, and the Miami Heat are clearly hopeful it will end with them signing the 41-year-old superstar forward.

As time passes and LeBron remains unsigned, the rumor mill has taken the narrative in so many directions that it’s hard to keep up.

Now, it’s being floated that part of LeBron’s patience is a wait-and-see game, as he’s rumored to have hope in one of his suitors landing one of his old teammates.

If that’s true, the Heat are in a bad spot.

Miami Heat Get LeBron James Rumor That Doesn’t Work In Their Favor

Here’s what Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports reported on July 22:

“The popular theory around the league is that LeBron has been slow-playing his decision to see if any of his suitors could find a way to land Irving or Davis. If a team proved capable of acquiring one of his championship teammates, sources say, it might sway him in that direction.”

Anthony Davis News Lately

At the start of James’ free agency run, it was reported that the Golden State Warriors had a shot at luring him in, but only if they could make a trade for Anthony Davis.

Lately, the narrative around Davis is that he could soon land an extension with the Wizards. His teammate, Trae Young, received one earlier this offseason.

Davis’ future in Washington, DC, will remain unclear until he inks a new contract. In the meantime, nothing can be ruled out on the trade front.

But if LeBron truly needs to be where Davis is, then the Heat are likely out of the picture. Clearly, Miami is committed to Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kyrie Irving News Lately

After missing the entire 2025-2026 NBA season due to ACL recovery, Irving is expected to begin the 2026-2027 season with the Mavericks.

Right now, Dallas is in a transition phase. They hit the reset button on the Luka Doncic era two seasons ago, but that didn’t result in moving Irving. After drafting Cooper Flagg last season, the Mavericks remain intrigued by the idea of pairing Flagg and Irving together.

The Mavericks don’t seem to have Irving on the market at the moment. While Miami could certainly use a ball-handler of Irving’s caliber–along with his shooting skillset–the Mavs aren’t going to be willing to move him until after they see the fit between the ex-Duke stars.