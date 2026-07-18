LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Old Miami Comments Resurface Amid Heat Rumors

LeBron James’ future remains one of the NBA’s biggest storylines as the four-time MVP continues to evaluate his free agency options. The Miami Heat are among the teams pursuing James, alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers, while ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said a decision could come within days.

As James weighs basketball, family and lifestyle considerations, an old clip featuring his wife, Savannah James, has resurfaced online. During an Instagram Live session in 2020 while the family was living in Los Angeles, Savannah admitted that she missed Miami, the city where the couple spent four seasons during LeBron’s Heat tenure and where he proposed to her.

Savannah James’ Miami Comments Resurface as LeBron James Weighs Free Agency

LeBron I know a place where YOU and YOUR family feels comfortable👀 https://t.co/aCQplpEtmD pic.twitter.com/WJGlRCxmgy — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) May 21, 2026

The resurfaced video has drawn attention amid Miami’s renewed pursuit of James this offseason.

During the Live session, LeBron was asked whether he missed Miami.

“Do I miss Miami?”

Savannah replied simply, “Yes.”

LeBron then sought clarification.

“Do you mean the city or the team? What do you mean?”

Savannah answered, “I miss the city.”

LeBron responded, “My wife missed the city.”

The comments have resurfaced as family considerations have become central to James’ decision-making.

Speaking at the CNBC Sport x Boardroom Game Plan Summit this week, James explained that basketball is only one part of the equation.

“The family portion is a big thing. My daughter and my wife and things of that nature, and I’m a big family guy,” James said.

“People are like, ‘Hurry up and make a decision, Bron.’ It’s like, OK, it’s not just about the team.”

He added that multiple factors are influencing his choice.

“There are so many other factors that I’m factoring in right now on what not only best fit me as a player, what best fit me as a person, my happiness, and also with my family as well.”

Miami holds personal significance for the James family. LeBron played for the Heat from 2010 to 2014, won two NBA championships and two league MVP awards there, and the couple’s children spent part of their childhood in South Florida.

LeBron James Says Championship Culture Remains His Top Priority

While family remains a major consideration, James stressed during Fanatics Fest NYC that competing for championships remains his biggest basketball priority.

“What’s most important is that I want to compete,” James said during an episode of “The Shop Live”.

“I want to compete at a high level. I want to join a franchise that shares the same model as myself. That’s like practicing championship habits every day.”

When his mention of “trust the process” drew a reaction from the audience, James clarified that it was not intended as a reference to the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I’ve been saying trust the process since I was drafted in 2003,” he said. “I don’t know if Joel Embiid was even born yet.”

James also explained why he values organizational culture.

“The process is what’s most important. Because if you just fully immerse yourself in that, then the outcome will take care of itself.”

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said Friday that James is approaching the final stage of his decision.

“Multiple sources familiar with his thinking told me in the last 24 hours that he is truly getting much closer to a decision,” McMenamin said on SportsCenter.

He added that league executives expect clarity soon.

“Honestly, I think it could come as early as late this weekend, early next week. Maybe Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, somewhere in that range.”

The Heat have emerged as one of the leading contenders as James considers his next move. Team president Pat Riley acknowledged this week that Miami is waiting for James to make his choice, while newly acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo told ESPN he would be “very, very excited” if the four-time NBA champion returned to South Florida.

With James indicating that family, personal happiness, and championship aspirations will all factor into the decision, Savannah’s earlier comments about missing Miami have resurfaced at a notable moment in one of the NBA offseason’s biggest stories.