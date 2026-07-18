LeBron Receives Strong Message From Giannis as Miami Heat Gain Momentum

The Miami Heat is firmly in the mix for LeBron James. But that’s been common knowledge for multiple weeks now. The Heat, the others in the LeBron-a-Thon and the entire world is waiting for a decision to be announced.

James has gathered all the information he needs to choose his next team, according to reports, which suggest the end of the line is finally almost here. As James has explored his options, many of his peers have been in his ear trying to forward the best possible recruitment pitch they can think of.

Recently, one of the Heat’s newest — and certainly most exciting — additions shared some of his own words as he hopes James will choose to return to Miami.

With the New Miami Heat Star in Tow, LeBron James Receives New Message

The latest superstar addition to the Miami franchise, Antetokounmpo is already at work. He explained why James would be served well if he chose to return to the Heat.

“If there was a scenario for that to happen, I’d be very, very excited,” Antetokounmpo said after his Heat introductory press conference. “He’s one of the best players to ever play this game, if not the best. (I’d) be able to learn so much from him. Obviously, brings such a championship experience to the team right from day one. I think he’s still one of the best players in the (game today), if not top 25 (at 41 years old). You don’t see signs of him slowing down at all. You saw in the playoffs how effective and good he was for the Lakers.” (h/t Bleacher Report)

Indeed that’s true.

Despite sharing the court with players in his son’s age ballpark, James was the best player in last season’s first round series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. James might as well be 31, not 41.

But Antetokounmpo conceded he doesn’t know what the league’s all-time leading scorer will decide to do in free agency.

“But I’m just like everybody else, we don’t have all the information. All the information is in LeBron James’ hand and his family’s hands, and he’s going to make the best decision for him. The history has shown that he’s always made good decisions for his career. And I hope if he thinks that the Miami Heat’s a good decision for him. I would love for him to be here.”

LeBron’s Decision is Coming, and Miami Remains a Popular Choice to Many

It hasn’t happened yet, but it’s on the horizon. According to ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin, we are on the verge of learning where James will continue his decorated career.

“Multiple sources familiar with his thinking told me in the last 24 hours that he is truly getting much closer to a decision,” McMenamin said on SportsCenter. “… Everyone is just hoping it comes as early as next week, possibly in the early part of next week.”

Not only that, but the Heat may be among just three teams James could choose from.

“I have not been told that any of those are eliminated,” McMenamin said, “but in the converastions I’ve had in the last 24 hours in New York City, it seems like an Eastern Conference team will win the LeBron James sweepstakes.”

The Heat’s interest in James has only seemed to increase as free agency has moved along. After Antetokounmpo was officially introduced as a member of the Heat, team president Pat Riley reinforced that the next priority on hand is landing the former face of the franchise.

“There’s another one we have to land,” Riley said, adding that Antetokounmpo’s presence could go a long way in helping recruit James to Miami.

Whether that plane ultimately lands in Miami remains to be seen.