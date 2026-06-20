During the 2026-2027 NBA season, the Miami Heat could look a lot different. As they pursue a blockbuster deal for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat will have to part ways with some key players to get it done.

If the trade turns out to be a multi-team deal, the Heat could end up with more than just Antetokounmpo in a potential deal. According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, the Heat have some level of interest in the Detroit Pistons center, Isaiah Stewart.

Miami Heat Linked To 6-Year NBA Enforcer

Since the Pistons have been rumored to be taking a look at several notable players to pair alongside Cade Cunningham after a second-round loss, Stewart is frequently popping up as a possible outgoing piece, as of June 19.

In Stewart, the Miami Heat would acquire an enforcer-type frontcourt standout, who has played several different roles with the Detroit Pistons since entering the league.

Isaiah Stewart’s NBA Career

Coming out of Washington in 2020, Stewart was a first-round pick for the Portland Trail Blazers (16th overall).

The Pistons acquired Stewart in a deal after the center was traded to the Houston Rockets following the draft.

As a rookie, Stewart started just 14 out of 68 games. By year two, he was the full-time starting center. Eventually, Stewart shifted to power forward as Jalen Duren took over the starting five role.

Over the past two seasons, Stewart shifted to the backup center role behind Duren.

In 2025-2026, Stewart appeared in 58 games, seeing the court for 22.7 minutes per game. He produced 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and averaged 1.6 blocks per game.

Over six seasons, Stewart has started 194 games. He posted averages of 8.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

In addition to Miami, Stewart has interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and the San Antonio Spurs.

Miami Heat’s Giannis Pursuit Updated

Although several reports suggested the Heat could complete their quest for Giannis before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Bucks aren’t putting a deadline on getting a deal done.

The Bucks want to make sure they get the best deal possible, and rushing to make a trade isn’t in their best interest.

Fischer explained that Milwaukee’s expectations are becoming “unrealistic” in the eyes of rival teams at the moment. While that can change at any moment, the Heat don’t seem to be close to completing their quest just yet.