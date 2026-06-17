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Miami Heat Linked To LeBron James In Dream Scenario

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Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat love getting involved in trade rumors for the league’s biggest stars. Their interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA world’s worst-kept secret.

Outside of Giannis, the Heat have also been linked to Kawhi Leonard, Ja Morant, and even Kyrie Irving. But what about their old friend, LeBron James?

Miami Heat Linked To LeBron James In Dream Scenario

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As LeBron James enters free agency once again, there seems to be a legitimate shot at just three scenarios: A return to the Los Angeles Lakers, a reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, or retirement.

However, never say never to a one-year lease in Miami. CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn put percentages on what could be next for LeBron. And while one percent is small, he still makes the case, which is worth thinking about.

“The Heat could accommodate a decent-sized James contract in a sign-and-trade by sending Andrew Wiggins to Los Angeles,” Quinn wrote.

“The Lakers have been linked to Wiggins since last offseason, and he could either opt in and spend a year there or the Lakers could work out a multi-year deal and make this a double sign-and-trade. The trio of James, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo would at least make the Heat among the favorites in the Eastern Conference. Wiggins would be an ideal wing to help the Lakers out west.”

A Dream Scenario For The Heat

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Six

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers attempts a lay up against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Miami has been star-hunting for years. They wanted Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell and struck out in both sweepstakes.

Antetokounmpo is favored to land in South Beach, but the Boston Celtics are making the situation uncomfortable.

In his hypothetical scenario, the Heat land Giannis and LeBron, giving them a dream scenario for at least one season.

The chances of LeBron James playing beyond the 2026-2027 season are slim.

James isn’t the same player he was during his stint with the Heat. After all, he was 26 during his debut season in Miami in 2010-2011.

But even at 41, James was an All-Star. In 60 games, he produced averages of 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds, while shooting 51.5% from the field and 31.7% from three.

If James is willing to give Miami a chance to make a pitch, they should go for it. However, Quinn assumes the Los Angeles Clippers (3%), Golden State Warriors (30%), and Los Angeles Lakers (40%) all have a better shot.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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