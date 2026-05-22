Miami Heat Could Lose Longtime Spoelstra Assistant to Bulls

The Miami Heat are facing a potential loss to the Chicago Bulls, as one of Erik Spoelstra’s notable assistants has garnered interest for a head coaching job.

Chris Quinn was requested for an interview. The Heat granted permission for one of their top assistants to work on a potential promotion.

via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype: The Chicago Bulls will interview Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn as part of their head coaching search, league sources told @hoopshype. Quinn has a strong background in player development and has worked as an assistant coach on Erik Spoelstra’s staff since 2014.

Chris Quinn Could Get A Fresh Start

Quinn, a former player, started his coaching career in 2013. He was an assistant at Northwestern in the NCAA. After just one season, Quinn joined the Miami Heat’s NBA G League affiliate in Sioux Falls as an assistant.

By 2015, Quinn was recognized as one of Spoelstra’s assistants on the main roster. He held that position up until 2024, when he earned the position of Associate Head Coach in 2024.

Prior to his run as a coach, Quinn was a former undrafted player out of Notre Dame. He played with the Heat from 2006 until 2010. Then, he had runs with the New Jersey Nets and the San Antonio Spurs before going overseas. In 2013, Quinn played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for his final stint in the NBA.

The Chicago Bulls’ Coaching Search

The Bulls inked Billy Donovan to an extension just last summer. He decided to step down before reaching the second season of the deal.

With the Bulls entering a rebuild, they are forced to look for a fresh voice to lead the coaching staff. Over the past few weeks, several notable candidates have been linked to the job.

Prior to Quinn’s linking, the Bulls were connected to Micah Nori, Tiago Splitter, Sean Sweeney, Dave Bills, Lamar Skeeter, Ryan Schmidt, Jerry Stackhouse, and Wes Unseld Jr. Going for a first-time head coach seems to be a likely scenario for the Bulls.

Quinn will get a chance to make his case to be the Donovan replacement.