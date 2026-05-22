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Miami Heat Could Lose Longtime Spoelstra Assistant to Bulls

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 21: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on during half time between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat are facing a potential loss to the Chicago Bulls, as one of Erik Spoelstra’s notable assistants has garnered interest for a head coaching job.

Chris Quinn was requested for an interview. The Heat granted permission for one of their top assistants to work on a potential promotion.

via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype: The Chicago Bulls will interview Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn as part of their head coaching search, league sources told @hoopshype. Quinn has a strong background in player development and has worked as an assistant coach on Erik Spoelstra’s staff since 2014.

Chris Quinn Could Get A Fresh Start

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 06: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 06, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Quinn, a former player, started his coaching career in 2013. He was an assistant at Northwestern in the NCAA. After just one season, Quinn joined the Miami Heat’s NBA G League affiliate in Sioux Falls as an assistant.

By 2015, Quinn was recognized as one of Spoelstra’s assistants on the main roster. He held that position up until 2024, when he earned the position of Associate Head Coach in 2024.

Prior to his run as a coach, Quinn was a former undrafted player out of Notre Dame. He played with the Heat from 2006 until 2010. Then, he had runs with the New Jersey Nets and the San Antonio Spurs before going overseas. In 2013, Quinn played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for his final stint in the NBA.

The Chicago Bulls’ Coaching Search

Mac McClung listens to Bulls coach Billy Donovan during game sideline interaction

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 10: Head coach Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls gives instructions to Mac McClung #5 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the United Center on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Bulls inked Billy Donovan to an extension just last summer. He decided to step down before reaching the second season of the deal.

With the Bulls entering a rebuild, they are forced to look for a fresh voice to lead the coaching staff. Over the past few weeks, several notable candidates have been linked to the job.

Prior to Quinn’s linking, the Bulls were connected to Micah Nori, Tiago Splitter, Sean Sweeney, Dave Bills, Lamar Skeeter, Ryan Schmidt, Jerry Stackhouse, and Wes Unseld Jr. Going for a first-time head coach seems to be a likely scenario for the Bulls.

Quinn will get a chance to make his case to be the Donovan replacement.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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