The Miami Heat received word on Andrew Wiggins’ contract decision on deadline day, June 29.

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, Wiggins is going to exercise his $30.1 million player option for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

In addition to picking up the option, Wiggins is expected to sign a new contract extension with the Heat, keeping him on board for another three seasons.

Miami Heat Get Major Andrew Wiggins News Before NBA Free Agency

Wiggins’ decision to pick up his option didn’t come as a shock.

However, a long-term extension is certainly a new development.

According to ESPN, Wiggins is planning on signing a three-year, $64 million contract to stick with the Heat. The third season will be a player option.

Now, Wiggins gets to play with a Miami Heat team that acquired the veteran superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, for next season.

Andrew Wiggins’ NBA Career

After his lone season at Kansas in the NCAA, Wiggins went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs traded Wiggins to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he became the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.

Wiggins might not have lived up to the No. 1 pick hype, but he’s had a successful NBA career at this point.

After six seasons in Minnesota, Wiggins went to the Golden State Warriors for six seasons. While with the Warriors, Wiggins earned his first and only All-Star nod in 2022.

Wiggins was also a part of the Warriors’ 2021-2022 championship team. During the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Warriors sent Wiggins to the Miami Heat.

The 2025-2026 NBA season was the first time Wiggins played a full season with the Heat. In 68 games, Wiggins shot 47.5% from the field and knocked down 41.4% of his threes. The veteran averaged 15.4 points, 48 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.