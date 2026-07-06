Tyler Herro Makes Heartfelt Post After Miami Heat Trade

On Monday, the trade that sent Tyler Herro to the Milwaukee Bucks (via the Miami Heat) was officially announced.

Herro had spent the first seven years of his career in Miami.

The Heat wrote (via X): “OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. from Milwaukee in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakučionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, three 1st round picks (2026, 2031 & 2033), a 2030 1st round pick swap and a 2033 2nd round pick.”

Tyler Herro Makes Heartfelt Post

After the trade became official, Herro made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Seven years. It’s hard to put into words what this city has meant to me. When Miami drafted a 19-year-old kid out of Kentucky, they believed in me before I’d proven anything. Together, we experienced just about everything this game has to offer. Two trips to the Finals. Deep playoff runs. Becoming an All-Star. The highest highs, the toughest moments, and every lesson in between. Through every challenge, every expectation, every rumor, and every setback, I always believed in one thing: put your head down, go to work, and represent the name on the front of the jersey the right way. Every time I stepped on the floor, my goal was to help bring another championship to Miami. This city gave me more than a basketball career. It gave me a place to grow up. I became a man here. I became a father here. I built lifelong relationships here. Miami became home. To Spo, Pat, Micky, the entire organization, my teammates, the coaches, trainers, equipment staff, arena staff, and everyone who poured into me over the last seven years—thank you. Thank you for believing in me, pushing me, challenging me, and helping shape the player and person I’ve become. And to the fans… Thank you for riding with me. Through every big shot, every playoff run, every injury, every rumor, and every season—you showed me love I’ll never forget. Whether you cheered for me in the arena, wore my jersey, or simply believed in me, I felt it. I’ll always be grateful for that support. As excited as I am for this next chapter back home in Milwaukee, a part of me will always belong to Miami. Miami didn’t just shape my career. It shaped my life. Thank you for everything. — Tyler”

Looking At Herro

Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.

He helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals during his rookie year (2020).

The 2025 NBA All-Star has career averages of 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 38.2% from three-point range in 394 games.

Looking At The Bucks

The Bucks are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

Herro is expected to be one of their top players next season.