Report: Miami Heat Receive Major Klay Thompson Trade Update from Insider

The pivot from LeBron James continues for the Miami Heat. For weeks, the Heat was frequently mentioned as a top landing spot for James, who ultimately landed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

After acquiring two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a seismic trade last month, the Heat has firmly moved into its title-contention window. But for the team to truly feel confident about its chances of contending in a greatly-improved Eastern Conference, additional pieces must be added.

The Heat is a well-established contender for free agents DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal, but it appears Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson has become the highest priority.

Miami Heat’s Path to Landing Klay Thompson is Tricky

The Heat needs shooting. Thompson, 36, is a generational long-distance shooter. The problem? Thompon, a four-time champion, is still under contract with the Mavs, who are reportedly looking to retain the star guard unless a worthy trade offer comes along.

But according to Heat insider Anthony Chiang, Miami isn’t looking to trade for Thompson and is instead hoping Thompson reaches a buyout with the Mavs.

“It appears that the Heat will remain patient in filling out the rest of its roster to give Thompson time to possibly shake free through a buyout agreement,” Chiang wrote for the Miami Herald. “While a trade for Thompson is also possible, it would be challenging to pull off considering the only three players on the Heat’s current roster able to be traded for Thompson in a one-for-one deal are Nikola Jovic, Davion Mitchell and Bobby Portis. The cleaner path is for the Mavericks to eventually agree to a buyout with Thompson, with Thompson hypothetically giving up $7 million of his current salary to become a free agent. The Heat can then make up the difference on the money Thompson gave up by using the rest of its midlevel exception to offer him a $7 million salary for this upcoming season.”

This appears to be a challenge for the Heat. The Mavs, who acquired Thompson as a free agent two offseasons ago, don’t seem to be interested in simply eating the $17 million left of Thompson’s contract and letting him walk for nothing.

The Mavs’ Stance on Klay

Had Thompson been a free agent, he likely would have garnered plenty of interest from teams. But he still has one more year left on his contract.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Mavs are open to moving on from Thompson — but only via trade.

“The Mavericks, to my understanding, have been keen on wanting to keep Klay Thompson for a trade,” Fischer said. “… The word has been consistent though that Dallas does not want to buyout Klay Thompson and see him walk for nothing.”

Added Fischer: “They want to hold a high price for Klay, for now, because they do envision this group being a playoff-caliber ish, play-in caliber team around Cooper Flagg next year.”

The Heat’s offseason was an instant success the moment it landed Antetokounmpo. But Miami still must build out the rest of the roster using its limited remaining avenues.