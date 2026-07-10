Miami Heat Pitched to Add 24-Year-Old Former 23 PPG Scorer Next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

As the Miami Heat hang tight until LeBron James makes a decision in free agency, there are available names on the market that could make a strong impact if signed.

According to reports, the Heat is holding off on additional roster moves until the team learns where James is headed next. For the Heat, hopefully that’s Miami.

The Heat cracked open the summer floodgates by acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a seismic trade last month. More recently, the franchise signed sharpshooting wingman Tim Hardaway Jr., the son of Heat legend Tim Sr. Miami has also been linked to unrestricted free agents like Bradley Beal and DeMar DeRozan, but until James makes a decision, those players will likely remain on the signing block.

Miami Heat Receive Pitch to Sign High Upside Free Agent to Build Out the Roster Around Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Heat is all about assembling an elite supporting cast around Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP who looks to enter a promising new chapter with a new team. To maximize Antetokounmpo, the Heat must add talent and depth. According to Clutch Points, a potentially high impact signing could be former Brooklyn Nets star Cam Thomas.

“The Heat are still looking to strengthen their bench. Why not take a chance on Cam Thomas?” Clutch Points wrote on X. “He’s one of the best scorers still available. With Giannis and Bam leading the way, Miami just needs bench offense. Cam could be the perfect gamble.”

Thomas has had some good and not-so-good moments in the NBA. But when given the opportunity to play at his pace and rhythm, he has looked like a borderline All-Star.

He proved that over two seasons, from 2023 to 2025, where he averaged 23.3 points per game in 91 games for the Nets.

While Thomas has had his fair share of inconsistencies and injury trouble, he might be a worthy gamble at a near minimum contract.

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The Heat’s aggressive pursuit of Antetokounmpo demonstrated the franchise’s desire to get back to title contention. After Jimmy Butler — who was traded from the Heat to the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2025 trade deadline — led Miami to two NBA Finals and a couple of deep postseason runs, the Heat hasn’t been much of a threat in the Eastern Conference.

As presently constituted, many would argue the Heat might be a contender in the East but not for the Larry O’Brien trophy. That’s where the addition of James — and a few more quality rotation pieces — could elevate the team into a higher tier.

The Heat took a chance on Antetokounmpo understanding the wonderful potential. Antetokounmpo was open to Miami understanding the legacy potential. Can both sides work out something special together?

Antetokounmpo will turn 32 next season. He is at the apex of his career but won’t be in his prime forever. Miami knows the time to win something big is now.