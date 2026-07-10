Miami Heat Pitched to Add 9x All-Star Point Guard Next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

With Giannis Antetokounmpo now official, the Miami Heat can boast of a loaded front court with the two-time MVP as well as Bam Adebayo, supported by Bobby Portis who also joined.

The backcourt however remains a point of discussion after the departures of Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. The Heat did bring in Tim Hardaway Jr. and also have Davion Mitchell, however many believe it still needs that edge.

According to Hall of Famer and former NBA champion with the Heat Gary Payton, Miami should target Russell Westbrook as “a really, really true point guard” to complement Antetokounmpo. (h/t ClutchPoints)

It would be yet another offseason in which Westbrook is available in the open market. The Heat is looking for free agents and could jump on this opportunity to solidify their backcourt.

Miami Heat Could Make the Most of Russell Westbrook’s Free Agency

Westbrook just completed a one-year stint with the Sacramento Kings. He was signed to a $3.6 million veteran minimum deal and likely to do the same if he is to find a next destination.

Miami is positioned to add a veteran star due to limited flexibility post-Antetokounmpo trade. The franchise is operating near the luxury tax apron but retains its access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and minimum-salary slots.

Miami has already used a portion of that exception to sign Hardaway Jr. and has been linked with LeBron James who seems to be a more prioritized free agency target as of now.

However, with James open to also moving to several destinations, the franchise could look towards Westbrook. Pat Riley is never shy of bringing veterans into the Heat culture and this could be one of those moves.

Westbrook, 37, could join on a similar veteran minimum as he did in Sacramento which can help the backcourt even if as a limited starter or a role player. The Heat has nothing to lose and so much to gain in making this signing even if it means it forgoes getting James.

Room for Westbrook in Miami’s Backcourt

Payton endorses this deal because he knows what it feels like to join the Heat as a veteran contributor in his final years and push a title run. He won a title in Miami in 2006 after years of battling it out in his prime and coming short of success even with the early 2000s Los Angeles Lakers.

Fit-wise, Westbrook could make a case to be an upgrade to what the Heat currently have at the guard positions in Hardaway Jr. and Mitchell. He averaged more points, rebounds and assists than the Heat duo even in a less winning environment like Sacramento.

The current Heat backcourt setup lacks a dynamic, high-usage creator compared to elite contenders. Westbrook can solve that problem and ensure the franchise doesn’t overly rely on its frontcourt stars to do all the creation work.

He is long past his triple double prime but is still effective. He can help the transition and also add extra scoring threat.

A lineup of Antetokounmpo, Adebayo, Westbrook, Wiggins and Hardaway Jr. looks stronger at least on paper. It headlines what would be a contention roster for the Heat with strengths from frontcourt to backcourt.