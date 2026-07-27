Report: Miami Heat Now Favored to Land 3x All-Star Guard Next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Losing out on signing LeBron James as a free agent had to sting for the Miami Heat. There was always a possibility he would sign elsewhere, but there was also a sense that the Heat had a really strong case.

The veteran superstar chose the Philadelphia 76ers and now Miami has to dust things off and look back into the open market for other veteran options. Due to a tight cap after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, these sorts of deals are the way forward, hence the links with James.

According to NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, Bradley Beal is an option to look forward to for the Heat.

“Miami also has been in contact with free agent Bradley Beal and his heading to South Beach feels more certain than the other things Miami has working,” Helin wrote.

Beal remains one of the notable free agency names available. The three-time NBA All-Star could add an extra scoring option for the Heat outside Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Miami Heat Targeting Star for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Beal entered the open market after he turned down his player option of $5.62 million for the 2026-27 season. He had a near-disastrous campaign hampered by injuries, which limited him to just six games overall for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Beal has always reportedly cited Miami as a possible destination for him. This could help ease out any talk of his signing if the Heat proceeds with bringing him into South Beach.

The Heat don’t have all the flexible space to add players on a significant deal. Beal is far from that and what Miami does have is a portion of its non-taxpayer mid-level exception still available. After using roughly $6.5 million of the exception to sign Tim Hardaway Jr., it reportedly still retains about $8 million.

That money is enough to get Beal at a salary close to the option he walked away from. The Heat could even offer him just under his previous deal to leave other options open for another veteran addition.

Beal, 33, would not be chasing top dollars given his production and appearance decline in recent years. A chance to prove himself for one year in a top roster could be enticing. Afterward, he sees where his future goes from there.

Beal Potential Role as Third Option to Help Miami Compete

There is a reason the Heat seriously considered signing James and it goes above just the emotional return for him. The franchise has lost a good number of scoring options this offseason and needs help in the offense to complement Antetokounmpo’s output.

Beal could be that option to bring added scoring and creativity to the roster. It would be a different role from his days with the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns. But it could be an effective one to maximize his current strengths.

The injury history could be a gamble as Beal has appeared in 60 or more games only once in the last seven seasons. His most recent injury was a hip problem that required surgery in November 2025 and ultimately ended his season.

However, Beal is still a decent option to add given Miami’s current cap situation.