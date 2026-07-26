Report: Miami Heat Favored to Land 9x All-Star Wing Duo After LeBron to 76ers

LeBron James is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers as all the weeks of speculation and anticipation finally came to an end Friday afternoon. The chain of reaction to come after would be especially felt by the Miami Heat among other favorite landing spots for the veteran superstar.

The Heat had hoped for a return to South Beach for James, if not for anything, for the fact that he could complement their roster fully post-Giannis Antetokounmpo acquisition.

With that pursuit over, the Heat could potentially pivot toward other veteran options who can add scoring and experience. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, veteran options could come in handy for Miami looking at its current cap situation.

“The Heat now prepare to enter August without a third notable star on their roster,” Siegel wrote. “With three open roster spots and roughly $10 million below their first-apron hard cap, Miami has options to use the rest of its mid-level exception on experienced players who can immediately provide championship depth alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.”

Two names that Siegel mentioned are former All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal. Even with limited flexibility, the Heat can pursue experienced players to gain contention-worthy depth.

Miami Heat Eye Veteran Scoring Options After LeBron James Miss

With Tyler Herro and Norman Powell gone, Miami has lost good scoring pieces and while Antetokounmpo solves the primary scoring problem and Adebayo is also there, the franchise still lacks a good backcourt scoring threat.

If this were a few years back, then the Heat would be jumping over the opportunity to sign DeRozan. However, he is one of the best veteran options out there for the taking with James already decided.

“Six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan now moves to the forefront of the Heat’s plans after he and the franchise have shared mutual interest through the years,” Siegel added. “Before he was even traded to the Sacramento Kings in 2024, the Heat were viewed as a prime destination for DeRozan, who ranks fifth among active players in total points in his career.”

DeRozan turns 37 in the coming weeks, but he played 77 games for the Kings this past season — which makes it five straight seasons with at least 70 games played. That is a lot of games by veteran standards and he still hasn’t gone below 30 minutes per game in his career. He did average below 20 points for the first time, but the Kings’ poor form can be excused for that.

As a free agency signing, DeRozan could offer remarkable consistency in appearances and inject that extra scoring that the Heat want. He would also be in Miami’s price range for a veteran minimum deal.

How the Heat Could Land Bradley Beal as Well

DeRozan has never been a high-volume 3-point shooter, converting just over 30% for his career. The Heat have sought shooters to surround the core of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. They brought in Tim Hardaway Jr. to that effect

Beal a target that can add needed shooting on the floor. He is also another decent scoring option. He is also available in the open market after declining his $5.6 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers.

“In conversations around the league, the Heat are viewed as the top landing spot for both DeRozan and Beal, with rival teams believing Miami has a strong chance to sign both veterans,” Siegel added. “Whether or not the Heat would want to add both former All-Stars using the remainder of their MLE is the question at large.”

Unlike DeRozan, Beal has not had consistent appearances in recent years due to injury woes. He played only six games for the Clippers in 2025-26. He is not the same high-usage scorer he once was but can still add veteran presence to Miami’s roster.





