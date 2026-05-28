Miami Heat’s Offseason Backup Plans For Giannis Revealed

The Miami Heat have struck out the last few years to add another superstar to the roster, but they are extra prepared this year. Everyone knows that Miami badly wants Giannis Antetokounmpo as their top target and will do everything possible to get him. However, they are also planning for some backup trade options if they once again fail to land their “big fish” in the upcoming offseason.

Miami writer Ira Winderman revealed the following names as the Heat’s backup plans:

“Honestly, if they get a signal that it’s not going to be Giannis (as the star they can trade for), I think they explore Kawhi (Leonard). I think they explore Ja (Morant). You can’t get stale, especially in this market.”

The mistakes of Pat Riley’s past saw him putting all his eggs into the baskets of trades for Damian Lillard or Kevin Durant. Both scenarios failing them led to not backup plans to easily improve the team towards title contention afterwards. This season will see them looking at Kawhi Leonard and/or Ja Morant as trade targets, but that only happens if Giannis doesn’t get traded there. The Heat are aiming for the two-time MVP as their first option.

How Kawhi Leonard Helps Miami Heat

Leonard would be the next biggest name that Miami can add and has an incredible resume of accomplishments. Two NBA Championship runs as the Finals MVP made Kawhi become one of the most respected playoff risers who step up in games where it’s time to win.

His older age and long injury history are two negative variables for any team looking to trade for him. However, Leonard is also coming off his most healthy season in years and one of the best overall years of his entire Hall of Fame career.

Miami would likely look to move Andrew Wiggins or Tyler Herro as the main salary, along with a young prospect or draft picks. Bam Adebayo remaining gives them two stars and a relatively deep roster. The Heat would be a clear top contender with Giannis, but Kawhi makes them an outside contender only if everything goes perfectly.

How Ja Morant Helps Miami Heat

The Heat trading for Morant would be another risky play since he’s been trending negatively over the past few seasons. Morant’s health issues and a decline last season would see him coming for a cheaper price than Antetokounmpo or Leonard on the trade market.

The Memphis Grizzlies also got more than enough picks from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane trades to warrant accepting a weaker package to unload Morant’s contract. Memphis also has a top three pick that will become the new face of the franchise next season to make it realistic they’d want to ditch Morant before the season starts.

Miami could land Morant for a cheap package of just Herro and a protected first round pick or one of their secondary younger players. The bet is on Morant returning to form and giving them All-Star point guard play with a good core of trusted starters around him.