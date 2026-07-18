Miami Heat Only Have Two Backup Plans For LeBron James

The Miami Heat have a difficult decision to make if LeBron James does not sign them during free agency. Giannis Antetokounmpo was already acquired by Miami as their top goal this offseason, but they are also hoping to add LeBron for true title contention. The Heat are with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers all patiently waiting on James to make his decision. However, there is more stress on Miami since they badly need more depth.

CBS Sports and Sporting News both reported that the Heat only have two backup names in mind if LeBron picks another team:

“The first apron hard cap after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade limits what they can do, but DeMar DeRozan could be in play — although he doesn’t address the three-point shooting needs. When Bradley Beal declined his option with the Los Angeles Clippers, the immediate assumption of many was that he’d end up in Miami, where he was long rumored to be a trade target with mutual interest.”

Free agents Bradley Beal and DeMar DeRozan were the names mentioned as fallback plans to add talent without James. Both men will likely sign for cheap deals after their respective buyouts give them a lot of money from former teams paying out previous contracts.

How Bradley Beal Helps The Miami Heat

Beal is coming off a terrible season that saw him only playing six games for the Los Angeles Clippers before an injury ruled him out for the rest of the year. Two disappointing seasons with the Phoenix Suns before this stop already hurt his reputation around the league.

However, teams are willing to take the chance on Beal having a bounce back season since he’s been a great offensive player in past years. A three-time NBA All-Star deserves another shot, and Miami has shown interest in him during past offseasons.

Beal opted out of his cheap player option with the Clippers to become a free agent. The Clippers no longer contending for an NBA Championship after trading away Kawhi Leonard made them less appealing. Beal can help the Heat by giving them a guard who can create offense and shoot from deep for more offensive versatility.

How DeMar DeRozan Helps The Miami Heat

DeRozan provides a little more excitement than Beal since he’s contributed as recently as last season. Despite getting older in age, DeRozan is still able to put up points and provide offense whenever his team needs it.

The Sacramento Kings rebuilding with a younger roster meant losing some of the expensive veteran talents. DeRozan received a buyout from Sacramento and should be on the hunt for a contender that needs another scorer or an elite sixth man off the bench.

Miami would have to sell DeRozan on the idea of moving to the bench for the first time in the NBA since becoming a relevant talent. DeRozan would be an ideal name to replace LeBron and give them more offense. The only issue would see DeRozan having to accept leading the second unit since Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell are starters.