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Miami Heat Proposed to Make Blockbuster Trade for $197 Million Star

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Ja Morant
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Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies is reportedly available for trade.

The Miami Heat, aiming for a blockbuster addition this offseason, could swing for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

While Morant isn’t top of their trade targets, the Heat may be positioned to make a move for the explosive guard as a backcourt upgrade.

According to CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn, Miami could engage with Memphis in a direct deal for Morant.

In a proposed trade, the Heat send out Tyler Herro and Simone Fontecchio to the Grizzlies in exchange for Morant.

“Very straightforward trade,” Quinn wrote. “The Heat take an upside swing on Morant. The Grizzlies replace him with a more reliable but less talented guard in Herro. Fontecchio is cap filler.”

Morant has been speculated to be nearing the end of his Memphis stint and Miami has come up as a good landing spot for the 26-year-old star.

How the Miami Heat Can Get Morant

Milwaukee Bucks v Memphis Grizzlies

GettyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 26: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum on December 26, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Morant is on a five-year, $197 million extension that runs through the 2027-28 season. That is a significant commitment to the Grizzlies and will cost something to trade for him.

Morant’s contract is tricky because it includes a 15% trade kicker, which would increase his cost to the acquiring team if triggered. However, Herro and Fontecchio’s outgoing salaries provide a clean match against Morant’s larger figure. 

Miami has since prioritized maintaining flexibility for the future which is why they can move for a notable star this offseason. The franchise has been strongly linked with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo reportedly remains the Heat’s number one trade interest, however, they may seek alternatives like Morant if the Bucks’ asking price becomes too much. 

Unlike what Antetokounmpo would cost, the Heat don’t need major additional assets beyond the two players for Morant in this framework. It keeps their young core intact as players like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel’el Ware will remain. 

What a Ja Morant Trade Would Mean for Miami

Phoenix Suns v Memphis Grizzlies

GettyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – MARCH 10: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half at FedExForum on March 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Acquiring Morant will most likely put an end to any pursuit of Antetokounmpo. As such, it now comes down to what the front office prioritizes more — a solid two-way addition and championship pedigree superstar in Antetokounmpo at the cost of player and draft assets, or an explosive backcourt addition in Morant for two players. 

Morant turns 27 later this year and, if he signs with Miami, the franchise would be betting on his prime over a more established superstar in Antetokounmpo. Essentially banking on internal growth and chemistry with Bam Adebayo.

“Do I think Morant necessarily makes sense for Miami? No,” Quinn added. “The Heat are running the very offensive system that Morant seemingly disliked in Memphis last year. But the Heat have been linked to Morant more than perhaps any other team.”

The off-court issues may be highlighted but Morant’s biggest red flag is his injury history. He has played a combined 79 games in the past three seasons which is a big reason the Grizzlies are seriously considering moving him.

He is expected to be fully recovered for next season but any availability concern may hinder Miami’s contention aspirations.  

The franchise can close an eye on that and hope his injury worries end in Memphis. The potential is worth a move as they will be getting a consistent scorer and creator, arguably a better option than Herro.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Miami Heat Proposed to Make Blockbuster Trade for $197 Million Star

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