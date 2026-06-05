Miami Heat Send Brutal Message to Tyler Herro Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Report

The Miami Heat appeared firmly positioned to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

In new head coach Taylor Jenkins’ introductory press conference in May, Bucks owner Jimmy Haslem stated the franchise will make a decision on Antetokounmpo’s future before the NBA Draft.

The Draft is just under three weeks away, which means the Bucks’ decision on whether to keep or move Antetokounmpo is imminent.

When reports on such a potential blockbuster flooding the internet, it becomes hard for the players reportedly likely to be involved in the deal not to hear their names everywhere. Among the players whose names have been mentioned nonstop is Tyler Herro.

According to The Athletic NBA insider Sam Amick, Miami isn’t worried about how Herro feels hearing that he is on the verge of being traded.

“Miami is loud with it right now; they don’t care if everybody knows they’re chasing Giannis,” Amick said in an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “They don’t really care how Tyler Herro feels about getting traded. I think there‘s a lot of teams that are absolutely looking at this and interested here, but also have to pay attention to their own locker room dynamics.”

Miami Heat Has Sights Set on Landing Two-Time NBA MVP

The Heat aren’t looking back. Miami is ready to land the hottest name on the open market and create a new monster in the Eastern Conference.

On Thursday, NBA insider Brett Siegel confirmed Amick’s report from earlier in the week that the Heat are closing in on landing Antetokounmpo from the Bucks.

“We have heard from multiple sources — one of which is from a team that was involved with Giannis trade chatter at the deadline — that have said the Bucks ownership has made their decision and will be moving on from Giannis before the NBA draft. … Everyone around the league expects it to be the Miami Heat.”

It is well known the Heat don’t possess a blue-chip name to beautify a trade package for Antetokounmpo, but the franchise has multiple young and developing players and draft capital.

According to multiple reports, the Heat impressed the Bucks at the February trade deadline with a trade package similar to what is being offered now. Ultimately, negotiations fizzled because Milwaukee was intent on retaining Antetokounmpo until the end of the season and desired to revisit a decision on the star’s future during the offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Stay in Miami Long-Term But Questions Team’s Roster

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Antetokounmpo would seriously entertain signing a contract extension with the Heat if he were traded to the team, a commitment he would not be willing to make with any other franchise.

That gives Miami another advantage as already the reported frontrunner to land Antetokounmpo’s services. However, some reports have suggested Antetokounmpo questions if the Heat roster possesses enough firepower to help him achieve what he ultimately desires, which is to compete for an NBA championship.

With Miami delivering Milwaukee a cavalcade of current and future assets, it is fair to wonder if the Heat would have enough to contend in the Eastern Conference even with Antetokounmpo and star big man Bam Adebayo leading the way.

If this year’s NBA playoffs has taught NBA teams anything, it’s the importance of having youth and depth on the roster.

It is plausible to assume the Heat would immediately look to make subsequent roster moves if it were to receive Antetokounmpo in a trade.