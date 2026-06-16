Report: Miami Heat Learn Bucks’ Final Asking Price for Giannis Antetokounmpo

With just one week until the NBA Draft, teams are lining up their cards to make the first move of the 2026 offseason.

At the forefront of the transaction business is the Miami Heat, which remains the reported frontrunner to land Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

For months, Miami has been viewed as the most serious contender to land Antetokounmpo if the Bucks ultimately decide to move him. Considering all the latest intel, it appears an Antetokounmpo trade is imminent.

As the Heat seek to re-open its championship window by completing the biggest deal of the offseason, the franchise appears to be only getting more aggressive in its pursuit of Antetokounmpo ahead of the draft.

Miami Heat Discover Milwaukee’s Final Asking Price for Bucks Star

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Bucks have made their desired trade package in return for Antetokounmpo clear to the Heat.

The Bucks seek to acquire Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and a future first round pick. Sidery also reports “Milwaukee appears to prefer rerouting Tyler Herro and/or Nikola Jovic for additional draft compensation.”

For Miami, this is an incredible win. Numerous reports have concluded the Heat’s interest in acquiring Antetokounmpo dates back to the trade deadline in February, where the franchise offered a similar package to what Milwaukee is reportedly seeking to receive now.

If the Heat complete a trade for Antetokounmpo, it’ll reinforce their long-standing identity of remaining persistent when a superstar target becomes available.

Despite Boston Rumors, Miami Appears Strongly Positioned to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

Reports of the Boston Celtics’ pursuit of Antetokounmpo were released early last week and since then, the noise surrounding Boston and the 10-time All-Star has grown louder.

However, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Wednesday that while the Celtics and Bucks have communicated about a potential Antetokounmpo trade, their conversation didn’t nearly extend far enough to consider Boston a stronger trade suitor than Miami.

“According to my conversations as of today, I do believe that Boston [and] Milwaukee have had a recent dialogue, but I do not think they have made any progress close to what the talks have looked like between Miami and Milwaukee.”

What has intensified the Antetokounmpo-to-Boston rumor mill is the speculation that the Celtics are willing to trade Brown. The Celtics supposedly possessing the superstar trade asset Miami doesn’t has elevated the belief that Boston can make a stronger offer to the Bucks, which is why some believe the Celtics could outbid the Heat in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Even though Brown’s name has been involved in numerous trade ideas circulating online, Fischer reports this speculation has become misplaced.

“There has been so much noise and talk about Jaylen Brown heading to Milwaukee being the major salary out the door and potentially this becoming a massive three-team trade,” Fischer expressed, “and there’s been a ton of buzz around the league of teams that would like to factor in as a third to take on Jaylen Brown, but I think that toothpaste has gotten out of the tube way too early here.”

In the same report, Fischer emphasized he doesn’t believe the Celtics will make a stronger pitch for Antetokounmpo than what was already mentioned in their initial conversation with Milwaukee.

That, perhaps, puts Miami in a comfortable spot to execute an Antetokounmpo blockbuster.