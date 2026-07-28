Report: Miami Heat Ramp Up Chase for 6x All-Star Wing to Pair With Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat are still on the hunt for a veteran star and the situation is now more serious after missing out on LeBron James.

The good news for the South Beach franchise is that a handful of solid options remain available. Six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan is one of the names reportedly linked.

According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, the Heat are looking at another veteran guard, but they are keeping things open for DeRozan.

“As Anthony (Chiang) and I (and Ethan (Skolnick)) have noted, Klay (Thompson) is Heat priority,” Jackson wrote. “DeRozan likes Heat and there have been conversations in the past 72 hours, but as we reported Saturday, at least one member of the Heat decision-making group wants to wait, though DeRozan has admirers inside that key Heat inner circle.”

DeRozan was reportedly on Miami’s radar even when they were still in the James sweepstakes. There is still a window of opportunity, as he has not yet been taken. But teams in need of added veteran scoring could move for him.

Miami Heat Looking to Add 6x All-Star Next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

DeRozan finished 2025-26 with the Sacramento Kings. It was his second full season with the franchise, but it appears they were unwilling to continue and waived him. It had nothing to do with his game, as he was rather one of the few shining sparks in a disappointing team.

With only $10 million of his $25.7 million salary guaranteed for the upcoming season, it was clear that it was a financially based decision to waive him. As an unrestricted free agent, he is free to explore options.

DeRozan, 36, won’t cost much as a veteran now, which is exactly what the Heat would hope for in any incoming piece. The franchise has roughly $8 million left of its mid-level exception and that should be more than enough to get some veteran additions.

“DeRozan understandably wants part of a midlevel and Miami might need that for Klay. All remains fluid,” Jackson added.

Although Miami’s front office is carefully weighing how much of that exception to spend while still keeping an eye on Thompson’s situation with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Heat are not the only team with exception money that can move for DeRozan. This means the veteran star may not be under any serious pressure to accept any offer or wait.

How DeRozan Fits the Miami Heat Roster

DeRozan is not his explosive All-Star self anymore, but if there’s one thing the last few seasons and playing for a below-par Kings is that he is remarkably consistent. His production may have dipped a little, but still good.

In 2025-26, DeRozan played 77 games, which was his fifth straight campaign of at least 70 appearances. His point average of 18.4 points per game was his lowest since 2012-13. He could be a reliable third option for the Heat behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

The Heat don’t have many options for that role now that James decided to move and join the Philadelphia 76ers. Thompson presents a sharpshooting addition, but his production is lower compared to DeRozan at this stage of their career.

DeRozan is not an elite shooter like Thompson, which may prompt Miami to get both veteran stars. Although for the latter, he is not yet a free agent and the franchise would have to look for trade options with Dallas.