Miami Heat Could Emerge as Potential Destination for 2-Time Champion Guard

Despite their abrupt exit from the 2025 playoffs, the Miami Heat aren’t expected to pursue a rebuild. Instead, Pat Riley will likely look to retool the roster.

Star names such as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo will undoubtedly be linked with moves to South Beach. However, there are some smaller, yet highly impactful moves the Heat could explore.

Jrue Holiday would certainly fit that remit. The veteran guard has proven to be the missing piece in two separate championship runs. First, it was for the Milwaukee Bucks, and more recently, the Boston Celtics. Holiday is expected to be made available for trade as the Celtics look to get out of the second luxury tax apron.

Ben Cooper of ClutchPoints believes that Miami could be a strong landing spot for the veteran guard.

“The Miami Heat are a team that could be in the mix for Holiday,” Cooper wrote. “The Eastern Conference is weak right now, which gives the Heat a chance to retool their roster and enter contention. Holiday would be an ideal fit alongside Tyler Herro, who is the engine of their offense but not a great defender.”

Holiday would give Erik Spoelstra another elite defender to build around. Furthermore, he is also a high-level playmaker and talented scorer. Holiday’s versatility would make him an ideal fit for Spoelstra’s system.

Holiday’s Age Is Unlikely to be A Problem For Heat

Holiday will turn 35 next season. His age is part of the reason Boston is expected to explore the trade market. However, Riley has recently made it clear that he doesn’t view age as an issue when it comes to rebuilding Miami’s rotation.

“I think an aging great player, who may not be able to carry a team together, can rise to the occasion in the playoffs,” Riley said. “…I still think that an aging player can play. Look at LeBron [James]. I mean, look at these players. It’s incredible. Players like LeBron and others who have played into their mid to late 30s and produced at a high level can help teams win championships. You have to pick out the right one, but I’m not against that, no.”

While he’s not a superstar, Holiday is the perfect type of player to begin Miami’s rebuild. He plays with intensity, thrives on defense, and grows in stature when faced with physicality.

Holiday Hopes to Remain With Celtics

Unfortunately for Miami, or any other potential suitor, Holiday has made his desire to remain in Boston abundantly clear.

“I think we still have a really, really great opportunity and a great window to be successful and win a championship again,” Holiday said. “I think the talent that we have on this team, not only on the court, but the coaching staff, all the way up to Brad [Stevens], has been amazing. So, yeah, the opportunity to win is now, and I still want to be a part of that.”

Nevertheless, Brad Stevens will make the final decision. As such, Holiday’s future is far from clear. Whether the Heat could produce a compelling trade package remains to be seen. Still, his fit on South Beach is easy to envision, which is likely why the Celtics would resist the urge to make that deal and help out a direct rival.