Major Update on Miami Heat Interest in Veteran All-Star Guard

The Miami Heat reportedly has no interest in signing former All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell, who was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Heat reached their 21-player limit entering training camp when they signed Ezra Ausar and Ian Schieffelin to Exhibit 10 contracts. As such, they’ll have to waive a player to get Russell on board, which seems unlikely.

“Per source, Heat has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Ezra Ausar as well, though it hasn’t been signed,” Jackson reported via X. “That would give Heat the maximum 21 players, leaving no room for anyone on the street (D’Angelo Russell, Ryan Nembhard etc.) unless Miami cuts Gardner (doesn’t seem likely) or former Jazz guard Mbeng… Trey White continues to pursue return to college basketball through judicial system.”

Per source, Heat has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Ezra Ausar as well, though it hasn't been signed. That would give Heat the maximum 21 players, leaving no room for anyone on the street (D'Angelo Russell, Ryan Nembhard etc.) unless Miami cuts Gardner (doesn't seem likely) or… https://t.co/OjMhxbsnGB — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 25, 2026

Miami Heat – D’Angelo Rusell Fit

On paper, the Heat could use a little more ball-handling and perimeter shooting, making the veteran Russell an intriguing fit. The Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman feels that the Heat may want to look at Russell, who has bounced around the league in recent years, as a “microwave-type scorer” off the bench.

“…For all the shooting the Heat added in the offseason, with Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Bobby Portis Jr. and even Ryan Conwell, they still don’t have that microwave-type scorer who can go on a personal binge when shots aren’t falling elsewhere and when Giannis Antetokounmpo or Bam Adebayo dare to take a break (or when one isn’t available),” wrote Winderman.

“Now, if you say you sit back and perhaps wait for a Zach LaVine to shake free, fine. But four of the Heat’s first eight games are parts of back-to-back sets, and sometimes you just need some scoring energy.”

Miami Heat Roster

Technically, the Miami Heat still have an open roster spot to sign D’Angelo Russell or any other veteran who may become available via the buyout market.

After the signings of Klay Thompson and Nick Richards, the Miami Heat roster stands at 14 players under contract.

Bam Adebayo Giannis Antetokounmpo Davion Mitchell Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Tim Hardaway Dru Smith Ryan Conwell Bobby Portis Nikola Jović Simone Fontecchio Pelle Larsson Myron Gardner Nick Richards

The franchise also has G Leaguers Tre Donaldson, Keshad Johnson and Vladislav Goldin on two-way contracts entering the 2026-27 season.

Despite adding Antetokounmpo this offseason, oddsmakers and analysts are not that high on the Heat. The Ringer’s Michael Pina has Erik Spoelstra’s team ranked No. 17 in his preseason power rankings.

“The Heat will still want to play fast but don’t have enough ball handlers to really zip around in transition, and their overall 3-point shooting is just OK, which could be a problem for Antetokounmpo, who’s at his best when driving lanes are wide and the paint is clear,” Pina wrote recently.