Miami Heat Get Major DeMar DeRozan Reality Check

DeMar DeRozan‘s unexpected arrival on the free-agent market briefly raised the possibility of another high-profile addition for the Miami Heat.

NBA insider Jake Fischer isn’t convinced the fit makes sense.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report livestream Monday, the NBA insider questioned whether the six-time All-Star would thrive in Miami’s evolving roster construction, citing spacing concerns alongside newly acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and franchise cornerstone Bam Adebayo.

“If he is looking to go to Miami, not a lot of space with Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Fischer said. “It’ll be even more of a spacing issue if LeBron does decide to go there.”

Fischer’s comments came one day after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Sacramento Kings waived DeRozan following unsuccessful trade discussions, making the veteran scorer one of the biggest names still available in free agency.

Fischer Questions Basketball Fit

On paper, adding a six-time All-Star to a roster already featuring Antetokounmpo and Adebayo sounds like another championship-caliber move.

Fischer, however, believes the offensive fit is far more complicated.

DeRozan has built his career as one of the NBA’s premier mid-range scorers, operating with the ball in his hands and creating offense from many of the same areas where Giannis attacks as a downhill force and Adebayo facilitates from the elbows and high post.

While all three players are elite in their respective roles, Fischer suggested the lack of perimeter spacing could become a significant issue over the course of a playoff series.

The concerns would only grow if LeBron James ultimately chose Miami.

Adding another ball-dominant playmaker who prefers attacking inside the arc would further compress the floor, forcing defenses to guard multiple stars operating in similar spaces rather than stretching them beyond the 3-point line.

DeRozan May Need a Different Role

Fischer also believes DeRozan’s next team must offer him more than simply a chance to compete for a championship.

“He’s going to need a situation where he’s going to be fully embraced as a lead creator off the bench,” Fischer said.

That role could prove difficult to provide in Miami.

The Heat’s offense already revolves around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, while the organization continues monitoring the LeBron James sweepstakes. Any addition would need to complement that core rather than compete for the same offensive responsibilities.

Heat Continue Weighing Their Options

Miami has remained active throughout the offseason as it attempts to maximize its championship window around Giannis and Adebayo.

DeRozan’s résumé remains impressive. The 36-year-old averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 77 games last season before his tenure in Sacramento came to an end.

But as Fischer’s latest reporting illustrates, talent alone doesn’t guarantee fit.

For a Heat team already balancing star power with floor spacing, the question may not be whether DeRozan can still produce.

It’s whether his game complements the roster Miami is trying to build.