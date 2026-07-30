Miami Heat Get Major DeMar DeRozan Free Agency Update After Insider Report

The Miami Heat has been frequently linked to free agent star DeMar DeRozan this offseason. With the Heat missing out on LeBron James, who chose the rival Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, DeRozan, 36, has become one of top fallback options for Miami.

DeRozan has been a free agent since being let go by the Sacramento Kings earlier this month. A six-time All-Star, DeRozan is widely expected to land a hopeful championship-contending team.

Meanwhile, the Heat is also keeping tabs on fellow free agent star Bradley Beal, who is coming off one unceremonious season with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, who has emerged as Miami’s highest priority target. The Heat’s interest in Thompson may be slowing down its pursuit of DeRozan.

The Latest on DeMar DeRozan and Miami Heat

The Heat and DeRozan have been connected for years. This offseason perhaps gives both sides the best chance to come to terms on a deal. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, DeRozan is not willing to accept a veteran minimum deal.

“It doesn’t seem like he wants to take a minimum contract,” Siegel said on the “Clutch Scoops” live stream. “He wants either the full midlevel (exception), which I don’t think he’s gonna get. I think he’s gonna get part of the midlevel. … He probably wants to get around that $8-$10 million range to recuperate some value that he lost from Sacramento waiving.”

The Heat has plenty of competition for DeRozan. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards have emerged as strong suitors for the three-time All-NBA performer.

DeRozan, who turns 37 next month, was still productive last season, albeit on a tanking team, turning in over 18 points per game on a shade under 50 percent shooting from the field.

DeRozan won’t vault the Heat to instant championship-contender status, but the team could surely use some extra scoring firepower alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Miami Has Sights Set on Klay

The Heat could, theoretically, use its remaining midlevel exception to ink DeRozan to a deal. But for now, Miami is more interested in landing Thompson from the Mavs. The problem is that Thompson, 36, has one more year left on his contract and is not a free agent.

“That situation, as has been widely reported now, is being held up by Klay Thompson and whether or not he would get bought out or if he will be traded to the Miami Heat in a deal that could maybe send Nikola Jovic to the Dallas Mavericks.”

According to Heat insider Anthony Chiang, Miami is hoping the Mavs buy out the remaining $17 million on Thompson’s contract. Dallas, however, doesn’t seem interested in doing that.

“It appears that the Heat will remain patient in filling out the rest of its roster to give Thompson time to possibly shake free through a buyout agreement,” Chiang wrote for the Miami Herald. “While a trade for Thompson is also possible, it would be challenging to pull off considering the only three players on the Heat’s current roster able to be traded for Thompson in a one-for-one deal are Nikola Jovic, Davion Mitchell and Bobby Portis. The cleaner path is for the Mavericks to eventually agree to a buyout with Thompson, with Thompson hypothetically giving up $7 million of his current salary to become a free agent.”

Adding DeRozan and Thompson would be an absolute win for Miami after James signed with the Sixers in free agency. But as of right now, there are some stumbling blocks preventing the Heat from turning those dreams into reality.