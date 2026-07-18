Miami Heat Proposed to Land 6x All-Star Guard Duo With Giannis in 3-Team Trade

The Miami Heat already have their frontcourt fully settled with the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo and also Bam Adebayo still present.

However, the Heat has let go of a lot of backcourt stars this offseason and looks short in that area. While they did sign Tim Hardaway Jr., there is an opportunity to add more guard options, specifically shooting and creation, around the two-time MVP.

In a proposed three-team trade, the Heat would acquire Klay Thompson from the Dallas Mavericks as well as Dejounte Murray from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Heat would then send Andrew Wiggins to Dallas, while the Pelicans receive Davion Mitchell from Miami and Daniel Gafford from Dallas.

The gain for the Heat in doing this trade is getting two former All-Star players with shooting and creativity from the guard position.

Heat Proposed Trade Adds Two Former All-Stars Next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Any move the Heat make from now on would be one that won’t derail their hard-capped situation post-Antetokounmpo trade. Both Thompson and Murray combined would be significant for the Heat current cap.

Thompson, 36, is on a much lower deal. He signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $50 million deal before joining Dallas. His deal is an expiring one with a cap hit of roughly $17.4 million for 2026-27 after which he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Thompson’s current status makes it necessary for the Mavs to move him this window if they intend to get a return for him. He is reportedly on the franchise trade list and could be a decent guard option for teams like the Heat.

For Murray, his deal is much more significant as he would receive a salary of around $32.7 million in 2026-27. His deal runs out in the 2027-28 season with a player option attached.

The Heat would be moving Wiggins and Mitchell to accommodate both incomings in this framework. Wiggins is the most significant mover, having recently put pen to paper on a new three-year $64 million deal.

Dallas could potentially be open to the idea of having Wiggins as a wing addition to help its roster.

What the Dual Trade Implies for Miami

Mitchell and Hardaway Jr. are two decent backcourt pieces, but compared to what other potential contenders would be fielding out, the Heat could use a good replacement for Tyler Herro and Norman Powell.

Thompson may be out of his prime, but clearly an upgrade to Mitchell. He is a career 40.9% shooter from beyond the arc and still attempts over seven 3-pointers per game. He is a threat from distance and could provide the gravity needed to complement Antetokounmpo’s interior dominance.

Murray is not a full-scale shooter like Thompson but brings better defensive tenacity, playmaking and secondary scoring. He would most likely pick up the starting guard role in South Beach to offer secondary duties behind Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Murray has seen a drop in his All-Star form in the past couple of seasons, no thanks to injuries. He only recovered from a January 2025 Achilles’ tear to play 14 games this past season.

This may be a side of caution from the Heat perspective but before his long-term injury, Murray was a consistent performer towards the end of his stint with the San Antonio Spurs and the first few years in New Orleans.