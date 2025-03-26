Heat Fans Called Out for Giving Jimmy Butler Standing Ovation

For the first time since forcing his way out of the franchise, Jimmy Butler returned to the Kasyea Center to face the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 25. Unfortunately for Butler, his return wasn’t a successful one.

The Heat overcame the Golden State Warriors 112-86. Most sections of the Heat fans in attendance made their frustrations toward Butler known. However, other segments of fans appeared to be content with showing him gratitude for his successful tenure on South Beach, even giving him a standing ovation.

In a March 26 episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Bobby Marks slammed the portion of Heat fans who clapped and cheered for Butler.

“I was embarrassed last night,” Marks said. “I was embarrassed watching that and looking at what the Heat fans did. To give a man who quit on you…He quit on them because he didn’t get paid by the Miami Heat…But to give that man a standing ovation. That bothered me dearly…The guy quit on you in the middle of the year. He went to Golden State. He got his money.”

Despite his emotional return to Miami, Butler was unable to put on a show for his former fanbase. He ended the night with 11 points. 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Golden State, who were without Stephen Curry, needed far more from their All-Star forward.

Butler’s Agent Had Sent a Message to Heat Fans

During a March 25 interview with Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, sent a message to Heat fans.

“My hope is Tuesday is cathartic for everyone,” Lee told the Miami Herald. “If you have some anger in your heart, get it out. Get it all out. But once that’s all released, my hope is we get to the next step, which is appreciation. Appreciation for a pretty incredible five years together.”

It would appear that Lee’s message was well received. Of course, Butler would have heard the boos and the passing remarks. Yet, for the most part, it would appear his return was well received, much to the chagrin of the diehard Heat fans likely in attendance.

Butler Traveled to Miami Separately From Warriors

Due to the magnitude of the Heat game for Butler, the veteran forward opted to travel to Miami separately from his Warriros teammates. In doing so, he was able to spend more time with his family before the contest.

“As he did occasionally with the Miami Heat — in an arrangement permitted early in his time with the organization and grumbled about later — Butler will not stay at the team hotel during the Warriors’ four-day stop in Miami this week,” The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported. “It’s a rare in-season chance for him to spend extended time away from the arena with his three young children, who live there, so he’s staying somewhere with more space and privacy.”

Butler’s attention will now turn to the Warriors’ upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He will likely consign his loss against the Heat to memory. His first return to South Beach was always going to be an emotional one.

Fortunately, Butler and the Warriors have now gotten that hurdle out of the way. So, when these two teams face each other in the future, Butler’s presence will be less of a talking point.